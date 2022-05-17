LOADING

EasyJet reimagines iconic Top Gun scene

Collin Vogt May 17, 2022
Low cost European airline, EasyJet, is taking on Hollywood stereotypes with its new campaign. Calling All Mavericks features iconic scenes from Top Gun.

The campaign also took the risk of casting children of actual EasyJet employees to take on the roles of Goose and Maverick.

The spot shows the kids recreating Maverick’s famous runway motorcycle ride, the classroom, and even a kid asking if anyone wants to play volleyball. 

The campaign is inspired by a survey of 3,000 British parents, which found that a vast majority still believe Hollywood still spreads gender stereotypes. 

By recreating scenes from a movie which was not made for children, EasyJet seeks to dismantle this notion. Hopefully the new ad will reignite the imagination of children everywhere and remind them that they can be anything, because that’s exactly how children work. 

EasyJet hopes the ads will inspire more young people to consider careers in aviation. The release of the campaign follows EasyJet’s recent reopening of the pilot training program. The airline hopes to bring over 1,000 new pilots to the industry over the next five years. 

​​Johan Lundgren, easyJet’s CEO, spoke about the campaign.

Top Gun is one of the most famous aviation films of all time. So, we wanted to show young people that they don’t have to be limited by outdated stereotypes of jobs in the industry. As well as this, highlight the fantastic career opportunities that easyJet has to offer.”

The new campaign also aligns with the upcoming release of Top Gun’s sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. Tom Cruise will reprise his titular role. 

