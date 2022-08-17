Type to search

Foxtel launches new Broadband campaign

Foxtel launches new Broadband campaign

Carla DiMaggio August 17, 2022
Foxtel Broadband sets sail with a new ad campaign which now includes simplified pricing, unlimited data, no lock-in contracts and no activation fees.

Aiming to grow its audience, Foxtel Broadband brings a 30-second ad straight to consumers to bring awareness to increase awareness of its service in a competitive market.

Brooke Satchwell, star of the Foxtel courtroom drama hit The Twelve, leads the campaign by celebrating the internet and all the weird and wonderful things we can find on it – from cat videos to courtroom dramas.

Michael Nearhos, Foxtel executive of marketing, is thrilled to work with Satchwell on the advertising campaign, saying “she has impeccable comedic timing and a natural wit about her that serves the creative perfectly.”

Foxtel Broadband comes at a perfect time, as expanded upon by Nearhos when he said, “There’s a lot of noise in the broadband space.” Foxtel “wanted to challenge the perception and push the creative boundaries for Foxtel Broadband in order to cut through.”

“We leaned into the shared internet experience as it’s universally relatable. The quirky and irreverent creative brings that shared experience to the fore and provides a natural opportunity to surface our refreshed Broadband offering to customers.” 

Foxtel Media and Fox Creative teams completely conceptualised, developed and produced the campaign, relying on owned media distribution channels, including on-platform, social, editorial, eDM, SMS and direct mail.

