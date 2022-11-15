Type to search

Hamish Blake tops Australian broadcast talent list in 2022

Liv Croagh November 15, 2022
Podcaster and TV personality Hamish Blake is Australia’s No. 1 broadcast personality as voted by consumers, while Australia’s ‘Greatest Showman’, Hugh Jackman has topped the overall list of  celebrities, the 2022 The Top Talent Report reveals. 

Hamish Blake was also the only broadcast personality to make the top 10 Overall Talent list this year, in sixth position. 

The Top Talent Report was commissioned by media and marketing agency Talent Corp in  conjunction with Lewers Research and details the latest findings of the Australian Talent Index. The  Index, a first of its kind in Australia, is a talent measurement system that captures consumers’  awareness of, and attitudes towards, a range of Australian talent, including celebrities, actors,  broadcasters, sports stars, and politicians. The nationally representative survey included more than 5000 Australians who rated 300+ personalities and provided comments on how they felt about a  personality*. 

The Australian Talent Index is calculated by subtracting the proportion of people who disliked a  personality from those who liked or loved them, giving each a score ranging from -100 (universally  disliked) through to +100 (universally liked). Jackman is a clear winner, with his score of +74 rating  13 points clear of second ranked Chris Hemsworth on +61. 

Top 10 broadcast media talent 2022

  1. Hamish Blake +43  
  2. Dr Chris Brown +40 
  3. Georgie Parker +34 
  4. Andy Lee +33 
  5. Guy Sebastian +32 
  6. Shane Jacobson +31 
  7. Manu Feildel +30 
  8. Carrie Bickmore +30 
  9. Bruce McAvaney +25 
  10. Miguel Maestre +25

Top 10 overall talent 2022

  1. Hugh Jackman +74  
  2. Chris Hemsworth +61 
  3. Nicole Kidman +52 
  4. Margot Robbie +47 
  5. Ash Barty +46 
  6. Hamish Blake +43 
  7. Liam Hemsworth +43 
  8. Cate Blanchette +43 
  9. Eric Bana +42 
  10. Michael Caton +41

Talent Corp managing director, Mark Noakes, spoke about the power of celebrity. “When an audience trusts a celebrity, this acts  as a shortcut for consumer decision making. This is the power of ambassador marketing.  

“The ability of a trusted or popular celebrity to deliver return on investment for a brand is well  established. A way to match that presenter with a brand, much less so. The Australian Talent Index  seeks to change that by providing the industry with a first of its kind, up-to-date and accurate  picture on media, entertainment and sports talent. It really is a valuable way for brands and  agencies to match, rank and compare talent for campaigns and ambassador roles,” says Noakes.

“The propensity for marketers to use social media followers as a way to measure a talent’s worth  was alarming for us. Followers and engagement rates are meaningless insights in terms of how an  audience will respond to a personality. Consequently, our main motivation for developing the Index  was to provide the industry with a system that was not only robust and reliable but would provide  real and meaningful consumer insights. Using this data and automated AI analysis, Talent Corp can  now also accurately inform businesses which celebrities align most closely to their target audience  and their brand.” 

Lewers founder and CEO, Lisa Lewer talks about working with the talent included on the index. “We are excited to be involved with the Australian Talent Index and 2022 Top Talent Report project from its inception. We have captured sentiment across 300 currently working Australian media personalities, actors and athletes referenced against 12 consumer attitudes and 17 industry sectors as well as a range of geographic, demographic, occupational and consumer interests,” says Lewer.

“It is the first study of its kind to leverage AI to understand the breadth and depth of the emotions  Australian talent evokes – from love to hate and everything in between. It’s a comprehensive lens into how talent makes Australians feel.” 

Celebrity endorsement is big business, with brands investing millions in associating with a well known personality with their brand. Hamish Blake and his wife Zoe Foster-Blake recently partnered with Tourism Australia and its own campaign testing found that 74 percent of respondents recognised the brand by the end of the campaign, with the highest point of brand recognition being with Hamish  and Zoe. 

Hugh Jackman’s partnership with RM Williams helped increase the company’s earnings by almost  50 percent in just 12 months after engaging the actor as global brand ambassador in 2019. Jackman’s  ambassadorship was fundamental to the company’s expansion into new international markets.

