Dua Lipa denies she’s performing at the World Cup in Qatar

Dua Lipa has refused to perform at the World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar.

After allegations of her performing for the World Cup, the popstar posted an Instagram story on Sunday, which read:

“There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar.

I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform.

I will be cheering England on from afar and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup.”

The chart topping singer whose parents migrated to London from home country Kosovo, said she would only play in the country if it improves its record on human rights.

As controversy continues in the upcoming football tournament with Qatar’s criminalisation of same-sex relationships and its treatment of migrant workers – concern rises.

Following on the spotlight of this issue, comedian Joe Lycett had told David Beckham he would shred 10,000 pounds if he did not pull out of his Qatar World Cup deal. It is believed that Beckham is being paid 10 million pounds to be an ambassador for the event. He has been heavily criticised for his involvement in accepting the money as he has been known to be an ally to the LGBTQ+ community.

