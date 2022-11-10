Brewdog takes a stance against Qatar World Cup

The World Cup is around the corner. It’s a time for brands to spend big as the world watches one of the biggest global sporting events. But one brand has taken a stand against the event.

Scottish brewery Brewdog is a self-described “punk” beer maker. As such, the brand has never been afraid of controversial tags and ad copy. And, this World Cup, Brewdog is not holding back.

Controversy around the World Cup

The 2022 World Cup is due to be held in Qatar. An infamously private country, rumours swirled from early on that Qatari authorities were breaching human rights conditions when it came to building the stadiums and parks needed to host the global event.

Brewdog turned to the investigation by The Guardian that found approximately 6,500 workers died while the Gulf state prepared to hold the World Cup. It also spoke out against Qatar’s criminalisation of homosexuality, as well as its use of corporal punishment.

Brewdog’s OOH campaign

With the controversy surrounding the host country, Brewdog has released an out of home campaign calling out the World Cup.

Billboards broadcast slogans including:

“First Russia, then Qatar. Can’t Wait for North Korea.”

“Proud antisponsor [sic] of the World F*Cup”

“Eat, sleep, bribe football.”

Controversy around hypocrisy

There has been some controversy surrounding Brewdog and the associated campaign as the beer company will be showing the games in its establishments, profiting from the event. Since the backlash, the company has vowed to donate 100 percent of the profits made from Lost Lager to a “number of charities” to do with human rights.

The billboards can be found around London, as well as making a splash online.