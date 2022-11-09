TK Maxx celebrates unsung hero ‘Uncle Simon’ this Xmas

The Australian retailer TK Maxx launched its quirky and catchy take on Christmas this morning, in a campaign by Howatson+Company.

The 30-second TV spot is the agency’s first work for TK Maxx and follows the story of an unlikely Christmas hero – not Santa, but Uncle Simon.

The ‘Uncle Simon’ TVC

As Uncle Simon arrives at the Christmas celebrations, extended family members eagerly wait for him in the bushes, behind the curtains or on the roof with a walkie talkie.

Uncle Simon appears flabbergasted as the whole yard of Christmas decorations starts to resemble him, while an earworm adaptation of ‘Carol of the Bells’ – with the new lyrics ‘Simon is here!’ – crescendos. A happy family opens the door to see him laden with TK Maxx bags.

Run across TV, cinema, radio, OOH and social, the campaign aims to show how anyone can ‘be the joy of Christmas’ this year for their family with TK Maxx’s ‘Big Brands at Small Prices’.

New brand platform launches with campaign

Howatson+Company has also supported the development of a new brand platform, ‘Abso-TK-lutely,’ which premieres in the campaign.

“This is an exciting first piece of work we’ve done with TK Maxx. It kicks off a new brand platform and tone of voice we can’t wait to help TK Maxx build upon,” ​​say Howatson+Company’s executive creative directors Jeremy Hogg and Richard Shaw.

“As for Christmas, we hope the public will like Simon as much as his family does!”

TK Maxx Australia’s VP marketing Tony Dunseath adds: “We believe the new ‘Abso-TK-lutely’ brand platform is both fresh and distinctive. It brings the emotion we want to help complement our promise of ‘Big Brands. Small Prices’. And, who wouldn’t want a triumphant entrance like Simon’s on Christmas day?”

View the director’s cut here.