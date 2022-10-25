Bonds goes bold with new campaign targeted at Gen Z

The undie giant has launched a new range through creative agency Special highlighting bold and eccentric vibes to match Gen Z.

The campaign is called Icons, led by a dynamic film bringing in Y2K vibes and of course, an unapologetic attitude. This big icon energy matches Gen Z vibes showcasing their flaws and upholding a fearless way of being themselves.

Marketing manager at Bonds, Kedda Ghazarian expresses her excitement for the range, “Our new Icons range is an exciting reimagination of our classic styles, with bold cuts and fierce patterns that take them to the next iconic level! We want our campaign to be a rallying cry for people across Australia to embrace their ‘Big Icon Energy’.”

The campaign is set in a corner store following four next-gen talents booming with a large energy presence showcasing the new Icons range. It has a combination of what might be of Gen Z nature, that is – setting off car alarms, buzzing street lights and drawing the attention of every camera from several angles.

Creative director at Special, Sian Binder states “Engaging with this audience is tough so we knew tone and vibe was going to be everything. The campaign is loud, bold and a bit wild, just like the Bonds Icons range.”

The fresh and bold patterns on their new range is projected to reflect on Gen Z, and has enlisted influential names in the Gen Z cohort – Olympic skateboarder Keegan Palmer, singer Mia Rodrigeus, dancer Lance Savali and DJ sister duo, Kinder.