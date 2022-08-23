Aussie musos bare it all for Rolling Stone Australia x Bonds

Australian musicians from diverse genres and backgrounds join in a major collaboration with Bonds. The campaign is a cheeky twist on the classic charity underwear calendar in partnership with Rolling Stone Australia.

All proceeds from the calendar are going to the music industry charity Support Act. The organisation heavily supported the sector during the pandemic. Support is a huge theme for the calendar, with features including John Nelson and Abraham Poni.

Alongside 66 Records, Felix Riebl of The Cat Empire and reunited pop-punk trio Short Stack also feature in the calendar. The list of names continues, from Clowns to Pierce Brothers.

Alongside the calendar is an exclusive editorial series with Rolling Stone Australia. In this, artists talk of the support they received over the pandemic and beyond. These musos are taking audiences on a journey about their careers, lives and support network.

Support from behind the scenes

Unsung heroes are brought into the limelight – managers, roadies and publicists – with Bonds X Rolling Stone Australia highlighting all of the hard work that goes on behind the scenes.

Clowns’ Stevie Williams exudes joy over his band manager, Caleb Williams. “Sometimes he just jumps on the phone with me if I’m having any of those crises – especially over the last couple of years. He gets on the phone, walks me away from the edge a little bit, tells me, ‘Things are going to be good,’” says Williams.

Alongside the stripped-down musicians, each calendar image features the musicians and their “greatest support”. The set feels relaxing amongst the scenery of a retro-styled house. The calendar is pure joy. It’s all about celebrating relationships of those who had supported artists through the good and bad times. It vindicates musician’s professional and creative decisions.

Rolling Stone Australia creative director, James Di Fabrizio, says that music gives our lives so much joy and meaning that it is essential to give back to those who make it all possible.

“To bring musicians together from all genres to share a message of support and raise money for artists in crisis was really important. I can’t count how many laugh-out-loud moments we had shooting this,” says Di Fabrizio.

Products and new releases

The first fifty calendars purchased directly from the Rolling Stone Australia website will come packaged with a pair of Bonds’ Total Package undies. This can be distinguished by a Total Support Pouch which separates and supports, ensuring neat downstairs organisation.

Bonds X Rolling Stone Total Support Calendar will be released this Father’s Day.

Limited number of calendars on sale now.