Peking Duk and Uber Eats collab for latest campaign

Popular Aussie electronic music group Peking Duk have joined Uber Eats in its Eat Local campaign. Developed by Hello Social, the series is part of Uber Eats’ mission to encourage customers to support local businesses.

To Peking Duk, they may spend most of their time out and about, but they believe that the best food comes from right where they started.

“It’s such an exciting opportunity to partner with Uber Eats on the Eat Local campaign,” says the popular music group. “Especially being able to feature the most legendary local eats in Kensington and the surrounding areas. This is the place that made us who we are and where we really knuckled down to pursue music. It’s been a tough time for restaurants during the past few years, and now it’s time for us all to go support and rediscover what local eateries can offer.”

General manager of Uber Eats, ANZ, Bec Nyst, spoke about the partnership. “It’s been a challenging time for many locally-owned restaurant businesses. To help support recovery we’re linking up with restaurants in every state and territory. Uber Eats will be promoting these local businesses through digital campaigns and on the Uber Eats app.”

Peking Duk OOH collateral

Also teaming up with Uber Eats is Apparition. The media company focuses on hand painted murals, and have painted one of Peking Duk for the campaign. The billboard can be seen throughout Australia’s metro cities.

Alongside these murals, Uber Eats has done a TVC. The ad showcases all that there is to enjoy in Kensington, with the soundtrack by the duo. After a showcase montage of delicious dishes in the local area, audiences are influenced to imagine what such mouth-watering dishes smell and taste like. The hopes? That users will jump straight onto the Uber Eats app.

Sam Kelly, managing partner of Hello Social says: “Uber Eats is synonymous with entertaining, culturally-led campaigns and this is no different. We have unearthed the breadth and depth of local food culture with films co-directed by talent like Mick Fanning, Mimi Elashiry and now, Peking Duk. These guys have the notoriety and street credibility to tell a suburb’s story.”

To support this new campaign, Uber Eats has teamed up with hundreds of restaurants across Australia to offer discounts. It is on from now until the end of September.

The campaign is set to be displayed across OOH, street murals, social and talent channels.