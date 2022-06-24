LOADING

Hugh Jackman is the kindest Aussie celebrity, Tic Tac responds with new campaign

Aidan Vaughan June 24, 2022
Half of Australians say a single act of kindness changed their life, Tic Tac responds by launching a campaign encouraging Australians to “Share a little kindness.”

A little kindness goes a long way according to Tic Tac’s latest research. The survey of 1,000 adults revealed their thoughts about what kindness means to Aussies. It covered a variety of bases, such as the acts that define kindness, who the kindest people in our lives are, and who we think is the kindest Aussie celeb.

Australia is moving on from a global pandemic and a tough two years. To celebrate, Tic Tac has put a campaign out encouraging Australians to “Share a little kindness.”

Commenting on the research findings is Azzurra Puricelli, senior brand manager for Tic Tac. When it comes to showing how much we care, it’s not about extravagant gestures, our research shows 70 percent of Aussies see quality time as the act of kindness they value most”. 

“At Tic Tac we believe in life’s small moments of joy, so we’ve launched our new Share a Little Kindness campaign to help Aussies create unique experiences to share with their loved ones.”

To bring the campaign to life Sydney-based photographer Tanya Zouev along with stylist Jun Chen brought acts of kindness and joy to life through Tic Tac packs.

The research shows: 

  • 94 percent of Australians agree that being kind to yourself and others is important for one’s overall wellbeing;
  • Australians selected the following as the top three kindest people they have met in their life:
    • Mother/mother-in-law  
    • Friend
    • Spouse/partner 
  • Australians selected the following as the top five kindest Aussie celebrities:
    • Hugh Jackman
    • Anh Do
    • Keith Urban
    • Guy Sebastian
    • Delta Goodrem

For Aussie celebrities perceived as most kind, Hugh Jackman took out the top spot for 35 percent of people. It’s time to spread a little kindness, with Tic Tac.

Aidan Vaughan

Aidan Vaughan is a writer for Marketing Magazine.

