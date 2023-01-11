Meta protects teens’ data

The parent company of Instagram and Facebook, Meta, has announced it will be protecting the data of its younger users. The teens’ data will be held back from advertisers to avoid targeted ads.

Tightening the data information released to advertisers is the next move in a string of new security measures which have been implemented to protect those 17 and under on the platforms.

What teens’ data will be protected?

The move to tighter data restriction still sees some information being available for advertisers. From February, gender and types of posts they engage with will be protected. However, young user’s age and location will still be available.

The power will also be put back into the teens’ hands. The social media company has confirmed that teenage users will be able to go into settings on both Instagram and Facebook and choose to “see less” of certain types of adverts.

Many social media experts have been vocalising about the need to protect teens from certain ads, from those of explicit nature, gambling, and alcohol.

“As part of our continued work to keep our apps age-appropriate for teens, we’re making further changes to their ad experiences,” Meta says in a blogpost.

“We recognise that teens aren’t necessarily as equipped as adults to make decisions about how their online data is used for advertising, particularly when it comes to showing them products available to purchase.

“For that reason, we’re further restricting the options advertisers have to reach teens, as well as the information we use to show ads to teens.”