Australian Lamb campaign roasts itself, ditching old ‘Un-Australian’ catchcry

Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) has launched its highly-anticipated annual summer Australian Lamb campaign, pulling a 180 on its old campaign messaging in the process.

The advert, which launched across free to air and subscription TV nationally on 5 January, imagines an alternate reality that sees people banished to infinite cultural exile for being “Un-Australian”.

“Un-Australian” offences include eating a pie with a knife and fork, not knowing the lyrics to Khe Sanh, dobbing on someone, buying a beer with zero percent alcohol or watching a show with subtitles.

At first, the ad appears to play into old stereotypes from Australian Lamb campaigns of yore.

In 2005, sports commentator and ‘Lambassador’ Sam Kekovich first berated the “creeping tide of un-Australiansim” in a TVC that mimicked a prime ministerial address. Sitting in front of an Australian flag, Kekovich barked out a list of items that were “eroding our great traditions”, from tofu sausages enjoyed by “long-haired dole-bludging types” to brightly coloured thongs with flowers on them.

When Kekovich himself appears in Un-Australian exile in the 2023 campaign, things start to take a twist. Nearly everyone and everything begins to populate ‘Un-Australia’, making exile look more like paradise. It’s suddenly an ad about just how ridiculous accusations of un-Australianism have become.

“Looks like we’re all a bit un-Australian,” reflects one of the banished.

“Guess that’s what makes us Australian,” another replies.

How do we get back? “Why would you want to?” the ad concludes.