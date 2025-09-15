Netflix opens up inventory to Amazon Ads

Australia is among the 11 global markets where Amazon Ads and Netflix will roll out a newly announced advertising partnership.

The deal provides advertisers using Amazon DSP with direct access to Netflix‘s premium ad inventory.

The offering will also be available in the US, UK, France, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Italy and Germany in the final quarter of this year.

“By integrating Amazon DSP and enabling even more advanced capabilities together over time, we’re making it easier than ever to connect with Netflix’s global engaged audience,” Netflix president of advertising Amy Reinhard says.

Amazon DSP is a technology solution available to Amazon Ads customers. Amazon DSP leverages AI to deliver ads to relevant audiences through automation that streamlines campaign planning, buying and measurement.

“We’re delighted to enter into this partnership with Netflix, enabling brands to reach their subscribers and extensive library of premium content with Amazon DSP,” Amazon Ads senior vice president Paul Kotas says.

“Our goal is to remove the guesswork for advertisers by making it simple to manage all of their TV planning and buying with Amazon Ads.”

The deal with Amazon comes a few weeks after Netflix announced a similar partnership with Yahoo DSP. Like the Amazon Ads deal, clients can buy Netflix advertising through Yahoo programmatically.

Apart from Amazon Ads and Yahoo DPS, Netflix’s other programmatic partners include The Trade Desk, Google Display and Video 360 and Microsoft.

Growing Netflix’s advertising reach and technology

In May, Netflix revealed 94 million subscribers use its advertising-supported tier, up from 70 million in November. Its ad-supported tier accounts for more than 50 percent of new sign-ups in countries where it is available.

Netflix’s in-house advertising platform, Netflix Ads Suite (NAS), was initially launched in Canada and the US, and is expected to be rolled out across all 12 countries where the ad-supported plan is offered by 2026.

NAS is the company’s advertising solution that offers targeting, metrics, and creative options backed by AI, including interactive ads during breaks and mid-rolls.

In May, Netflix became the first global streaming platform to have its domestic audience independently measured and reported by OzTAM, Australia’s official source of television audience measurement intelligence.

The firm measures broadcast free-to-air (FTA) viewing on TV sets in the five mainland metropolitan markets and broadcast video on demand (BVOD) viewing nationally.

With Netflix signing on with OzTAM, comparable data on the viewing habits of consumers on Netflix and other FTA broadcast TV and BVOD platforms will be captured.

Netflix will have its audience measured and reported via Streamscape, OzTAM’s new total video report. Streamscape combines subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) viewing, measured by Streaming TV Meters (STVM) across people’s homes, with broadcast TV and BVOD viewing. The STVMs capture streamed viewing activity across all screens, including connected TVs, smartphones, tablets and computers.

