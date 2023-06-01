Officeworks enters into multi-year partnership with NGV

In an unlikely partnership, Officeworks has entered into a multi-year partnership with the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV)

The partnership promises to support creative and educational experiences through unique and inspiring events for communities across Australia.

For Officeworks, this is a moment for the retail giant to continue through its mission ‘make bigger things happen’. The two-year partnership with the NGV will focus on art initiatives, events and interactive experiences designed for people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds.

NGV and Officeworks make art accessible

An aim for the partnership will be creating education opportunities through art and play. It will all kick off on 2 June with an all-ages exhibition called Up, Down and All Around: Daniel Emma for kids. The exhibition will be hosted by acclaimed Australian design studio Daniel Emma.

In a display of support for students, Officeworks will also put its support behind NGV’s Top Arts 2023 – an annual showcase of Victorian students’ extraordinary works of art and folios that achieved outstanding results in VCE Art or VCE Studio Arts in 2022.

Officeworks managing director Sarah Hunter has spoken about the partnership reflecting the shared commitment to inspiring creativity and supporting education.

“At Officeworks, we’re committed to inspiring creativity and making art accessible to all. Creativity and the ability to learn is within us all, and by making it accessible, we hope to convey an important message that art and education is for everyone,” says Hunter.

“We recognise the educational benefits of fostering imagination through art and play, and we hope that through this partnership, we can encourage people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to learn, create, and connect.

“Our partnership with the NGV is built on our shared focus of supporting the creativity within everyone, and we’re honoured to be working together over the next two years to support initiatives and events that will inspire thousands of Australians to help make bigger things happen, every day.”

It’s not Officeworks first foray into the art world, with a 2018 campaign focused on research saying that one in three people want to spend more time doing art.