Samsung Ads announces new appointments

The senior management driving Samsung Ads has expanded with two new additions. Levi Guillory is now agency head of strategic accounts for New South Wales (NSW) and New Zealand, while Carla Dawson is head of strategic marketing for ANZ and SEA.

Guillory steps into the newly created role, bringing more than a decade of experience in sales and premium streaming platforms at Foxtel Media and News Corp.

Reporting to Samsung Ads’ head of sales Richard Wheeler, Guillory will drive relationships with the division’s portfolio of agencies to optimise campaign outcomes.

Dawson joins the company following a 10-year tenure at NBCUniversal. Her role at Samsung Ads focuses on client growth, retention and engagement.

The company claims that its client base has grown fourfold year-on-year.

“Carla and Levi’s leadership will not only strengthen our team as we deliver smarter capabilities for advertisers, but also ensure our clients’ campaigns are optimised to their fullest potential,” Samsung Ads Southeast Asia and Oceania managing director Alex Spurzem says.

Samsung Ads in Australia

Samsung Ads was founded in 2015 and launched in Australia in 2019.

The division was created as an extension to its TV manufacturing business.

It offers advertising solutions built on its first-party TV data captured from millions of Samsung TVs in Australia.

It utilises ACR technology, which identifies media content such as TV shows, movies, or commercials playing on a device, to gather data across various content types, including linear TV, streaming and gaming.

For Samsung smart TVs, the company says that those who have agreed to both ‘Interest-Based Advertisement Services’ and ‘Viewing Information Services’, will see their TV viewing history collected, including information about the networks, channels, websites visited and programs viewed, as well as the amount of time spent viewing them.

This makes Samsung a significant player in the connected TV (CTV) advertising market, allowing it to leverage data to offer targeted advertising solutions.

In 2022, Samsung Ads announced it would overlay its first-party data across its smart TVs in Australia with Experian’s consumer data to give advertisers more audience insights.

As part of its privacy measures, Samsung Ads says it provides customised ads by using unique, randomised, non-persistent and resettable device identifiers, known as an Advertising ID on Samsung mobile devices (such as smartphones and tablets) and a Personalised Service ID (PSID) on Samsung Smart TVs.

Users can reset their Advertising ID and PSID at any time. To protect their personal information, third parties intending to provide customised ads through apps on their Samsung Smart TV will use a randomised version of the PSID known as a Tizen Identifier for Advertising.

This randomisation, Samsung says, ensures that third parties do not know that it is a customer’s specific device to which the customised ads are being sent.

In Australia, the company also offers its Samsung TV Plus free ad-supported TV service that delivers more than 65 channels covering reality TV, news, movies, sports and entertainment, among other genres.

