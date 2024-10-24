Stop ghosting your customers: The art of post-purchase wooing

Have you ever felt like a brand ‘booty-called’ you? You know the drill: you buy something, hear nothing for ages, then suddenly they pop up with a ‘u up?’ message. And you’re left thinking ‘who is this again?’

It’s a classic case of post-purchase ghosting, and it’s time we called it out for what it is: a missed opportunity to turn a one-time impulse purchase into a lasting customer relationship.

In the world of business, we often get so caught up in the thrill of the chase – the marketing, the sales pitch, the conversion – that we forget about the most crucial part: what happens after the ‘I do’ – or in this case, the ‘I buy.’

Your customers are not just a notch on your sales belt. They’re the lifeblood of your business, the ones who keep your dreams afloat and your lights on. So why are we treating them like yesterday’s news once they’ve made a purchase?

The biggest reason to keep them warm is that nurturing existing customers is significantly less expensive than acquiring new ones. Studies indicate acquiring a new customer can cost five to 25 times more than retaining an existing one.

So, as we approach the busy holiday shopping season, make sure you have a post-purchase engagement strategy in place. Here’s how:

1. Send a love note (no, really)

Imagine this: you buy a cute summer dress and a few days later you get a personal email from the shop assistant who helped you. Not a generic marketing blast, but a genuine, personalised note. That’s exactly what happened to me at Reformation in London, and let me tell you, it made an impression.

She not only welcomed me back to the store, but she also picked out new items she thought I’d like based on my purchase. If I lived in London, you know I’d be back in a heartbeat. Luckily, Reformation ships to Australia.

Now, I know what you’re thinking: ‘I don’t have time for that!’, but hear me out. What if you dedicated just one hour a week to sending personal follow-ups to your customers? It’s not just good manners; it’s good business. It’s a chance to connect, to gather insights and to turn a transaction into a steady relationship.

2. Your community is your best influencer

Forget flying out TikTok stars for their umpteenth sponsored trip this year. The smartest brands are focusing on the people who matter most: their top customers.

We’re entering the era of community trips. Brands like Refy, Topicals and Tarte are inviting their most loyal customers on all-expenses-paid experiences. It’s not just about creating Instagram moments; it’s about fostering genuine connections and turning customers into true brand advocates.

Can’t swing a luxury trip? No worries. Think exclusive merch, free one-on-one time or early access to new products. It’s about making your best customers feel like VIPs.

3. Master the art of surprise and delight

Remember the joy of finding an unexpected gift? That’s the feeling we should be aiming for with our customers.

Take a page from Sephora’s Beauty Insider program or Taylor Swift’s surprise tour date drops. These brands understand that the customer experience doesn’t end at checkout. By adding an unexpected bonus – a hidden gift, an exclusive offer or just a heartfelt thank you – you can create moments of delight that turn customers into raving fans.





The bottom line: Don’t ghost your best customers

In a world of endless options and fleeting brand loyalty, it’s not enough to just make the sale. We need to nurture the relationship; to make our customers feel valued, seen and appreciated.

Your customers are the backbone of your business. They’re not just numbers on a spreadsheet; they’re real people who have chosen to support you. Ghosting them after they’ve made a purchase is like inviting someone over for dinner and then ignoring them once they arrive.

Remember, it’s not just about acquiring new customers – it’s about keeping the ones you have happy and coming back for more. Every interaction is an opportunity to strengthen that bond and turn a one-time buyer into a lifelong fan.

So, to all the brands out there: stop ghosting your best customers. Start treating them like the VIPs they are. Because in the end, a loyal customer base isn’t just good for your bottom line – it’s the foundation of a thriving, sustainable business.

It’s time to put the ‘relation’ back in ‘transactional relationships’. Your business – and your customers – will thank you for it.

Kelsey McCormick is the founder of Coming Up Roses. With a background in brand design and content marketing, McCormick has collaborated with names like Girlboss, Coachella, Tony Robbins, Goldenvoice, AEG Presents, Katy Perry and Fremantle Media. Today, she leads Coming Up Roses, a platform that helps creatives launch, grow and scale their businesses.

