Streets and Budgy Smuggler join forces for an iconic Aussie collaboration

Budgy Smuggler has released a new nostalgic swimwear collection in collaboration with Streets, featuring the summer treats Paddle Pop, Bubble-O-Bill, Splice and Golden Gaytime.

Launching the collection on Friday 7 October in Budgy Smuggler’s Bondi retail store, the brand extension agency, Asembl, encouraged the collaboration.

“Nothing comes close to an Australian summer quite like Streets and Budgy Smuggler,” says Asembl managing director Justin Watson.

“The consummate partnership, this deliciously fun collection, features the iconic imagery of Paddle Pop, Bubble-O-Bill, Splice and Golden Gaytime – which have each lent themselves perfectly playful to the all-Australian Budgy Smuggler swimwear pieces.”

The Budgy Smuggler x Streets collection includes smuggling men’s swimwear, booty shorts, one pieces, tops and bottoms, as well as branded bucket hats.

The range is Australian-made and hand-sewn using environmentally friendly inks and a laser cutting process to minimise fabric wastage.

“Salt water and sweet treats – the perfect memory makers! Budgie Smuggler and Streets’ partnership is a beautiful Aussie day at the beach if we’re ever seen one,” says Streets’ marketing manager Annie Lucchitti.

“If you think of summer, you think of swimwear, ice creams and the beach, right?!” says Budgy Smuggler GM Brenden Hartmann.

“Streets and Budgy Smuggler coming together is like seeing John Farnham and Daryl Braithwaite on stage at the same time: two iconic Australians joining forces to give the people what they want. We’re stoked with how this range represents both brands and serves as a tip of the hat to both ice cream and swimwear lovers alike.”