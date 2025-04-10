The future of marketing: Embracing the human-AI symbiosis

Imagine a world where artificial intelligence is a trusted partner and collaborator rather than simply a tool we use to automate mundane tasks. No longer the stuff of science fiction, in 2025, we find ourselves on the doorstep of this imagined future. But what does this mean for marketers?

Here, Mutinex chief revenue officer Danny Bass distills his key learnings from a recent webinar with esteemed American author, futurist and advisor Rishad Tobaccowala. As one of only 300 people selected for the Advertising Hall of Fame in the past 75 years, not to mention many other accolades, Tobaccowala’s predictions on the future of AI in marketing are invaluable.

As I interface with CMOs in the market, I’m hearing a lot of concerns about economic uncertainty, data privacy regulations, artificial intelligence (AI) integration, and the pressure to demonstrate return on investment (ROI) in a volatile landscape. So when I recently watched a webinar we hosted featuring respected futurist Rishad Tobaccowala discussing the future of growth through human-machine cooperation, I was impressed by some of the excellent learnings for CMOs on reframing AI, leveraging data and driving better financial results.

It’s clear that AI has become an indispensable force in our industry. However, as Tobaccowala astutely pointed out, we’re only scratching the surface of its true potential. At Mutinex, we’ve long recognised that the key to unlocking unprecedented growth lies in the symbiosis between human creativity and machine intelligence. This isn’t just about automation or efficiency; it’s about reimagining the very fabric of how we approach marketing challenges.

Reframing our perspective on AI



Tobaccowala’s suggestion to view AI as an “alien life form” is particularly compelling. This shift in perspective allows us to move beyond the limiting binary view of human versus machine, opening up new avenues for collaboration and innovation. As marketers, we must embrace this coexistence, leveraging AI’s capabilities to augment our human insights and intuition.

Data: The lifeblood of AI-driven marketing



The true power of AI in marketing lies in its ability to process and analyse vast amounts of data, enabling real-time decision-making across multiple variables. However, this potential can only be realised if we address the fundamental issue plaguing our industry: fragmented, siloed data. At Mutinex, we’ve made significant strides in tackling this challenge. Our DataOS product allows marketers to connect, clean and store marketing data from every channel in a standardised schema.

The human element: Purpose and meaning



While AI offers unprecedented analytical capabilities, Tobaccowala emphasised the irreplaceable value of human purpose and meaningful work. As we integrate AI into our marketing strategies, we must ensure that it enhances rather than diminishes the human element of our profession.

Looking ahead: The underhyped potential of AI



Despite the buzz surrounding AI and all the associated evangelism and scepticism, I agree with Tobaccowala that its true potential remains vastly underestimated. At Mutinex, we’re committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, exploring how AI can not only optimise existing processes but also create entirely new business models and revenue streams.

The future of marketing lies not in fearing AI, but in harnessing its power to drive better financial results. By embracing the human-AI symbiosis, standardising our data ecosystems and continually innovating, we can unlock new levels of growth and deliver measurable, long-term value for brands.

In summary



As we look to the challenges facing CMOs in 2025, it’s clear that economic uncertainty, privacy regulations and the rapid evolution of AI are reshaping our industry. Marketing budgets are under scrutiny and CMOs are expected to deliver results with fewer resources. However, these challenges also present opportunities for those who can adapt quickly and leverage AI effectively.

Rishad Tobaccowala is an author, speaker, teacher, and advisor with four decades of experience specialising in helping people, organisations and teams re-invent themselves to remain relevant in changing times. Tobaccowala was named by BusinessWeek as one of the top business leaders for his pioneering innovation and TIME magazine dubbed him one of five “Marketing Innovators”.

Danny Bass is chief revenue officer at Mutinex. Bass brings more than 20 years’ experience in digital media, most recently as CEO of dentsu ANZ. Prior to his role at dentsu, Bass held roles as director of Snap Inc and CEO of IPG Mediabrands Australia. His background has included building an industry-recognised digital trading platform to change the way media is bought and sold, and he played a pivotal role in establishing the digital arms of News Corp Australia.

