Vegemite celebrates the Queen’s anniversary with a tongue-in-cheek message

It’s the spread that is uniquely Australian. Love it or loathe Vegemite, you can’t help but smile at its latest campaign.

A fleet of mobile digital billboards were deployed across London over the long weekend celebrating the Queen’s birthday. The messaging on the campaign was all about Vegemite also about to celebrate its centennial. Billboards flashed messages cheekily asking the Queen for the honourable “100 years’ old” letter that is presented by Her Majesty.

The brainchild of Tinkerbell, the iconic spread has made Australians all over London get a little taste of home.

“Vegemite is a national icon Down Under and we think it deserves nothing less than the royal treatment when it comes to the big 100 next year. Fingers crossed Her Majesty comes through with the goods,” says executive creative director, Ben Couzens.

The news comes as the smell from the iconic brand’s flagship Melbourne factory has been given heritage status by the city council, with the Australian National Trust describing it as ‘an excellent example of intangible cultural heritage’.