LOADING

Type to search

MagPlus Ad Space

320x100

Get It Now

Vegemite celebrates the Queen’s anniversary with a tongue-in-cheek message

Featured News

Vegemite celebrates the Queen’s anniversary with a tongue-in-cheek message

Liv Croagh June 17, 2022
Share

It’s the spread that is uniquely Australian. Love it or loathe Vegemite, you can’t help but smile at its latest campaign.

A fleet of mobile digital billboards were deployed across London over the long weekend celebrating the Queen’s birthday. The messaging on the campaign was all about Vegemite also about to celebrate its centennial. Billboards flashed messages cheekily asking the Queen for the honourable “100 years’ old” letter that is presented by Her Majesty.

The brainchild of Tinkerbell, the iconic spread has made Australians all over London get a little taste of home.

“Vegemite is a national icon Down Under and we think it deserves nothing less than the royal treatment when it comes to the big 100 next year. Fingers crossed Her Majesty comes through with the goods,” says executive creative director, Ben Couzens.

The news comes as the smell from the iconic brand’s flagship Melbourne factory has been given heritage status by the city council, with the Australian National Trust describing it as ‘an excellent example of intangible cultural heritage’.

Tags:
Liv Croagh

Liv Croagh is the Editor of Marketing Mag.

    • 1
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get their kit off for vegan treats
Liv Croagh June 15, 2022
Cadbury’s latest ad is short and sweet
Liv Croagh June 7, 2022
Harry Styles reboots Apple’s famous silhouette
Liv Croagh June 3, 2022

Leave a Comment

Related Stories

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get their kit off for vegan treats
Cadbury’s latest ad is short and sweet
Harry Styles reboots Apple’s famous silhouette

Our mission is simple: help marketers excel.

Follow us:

Tags

campaign Case Study Event Feature Infographic Interview News Opinion Research Sponsored Video
© 2022 Niche Media   About Us | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions