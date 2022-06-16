It’s official: Australians are unhappy

Cloud platform Oracle has released a report on happiness, and the results are a little sad. More than half of the Aussies reported not feeling true happiness for more than two years.

It’s been a tough two years for everyone. And, we’re finally feeling the pinch. As it turns out, we’re collectively a little sad. The report, hosted by Oracle, found that 78 percent of Australians are looking for new experiences. Ones that can help them to smile.

Australians are out trying to find new ways to get happiness. And, they’re willing to pay for it.

People around the world are looking to brands to make them laugh and smile. But, alongside this, business leaders globally are scared of using humour. Using humour in campaigns has many businesses worried about being ‘cancelled’. While getting humour wrong can easily offend people – Australian consumers were found to be most forgiving.

Findings

Sixty-three per cent of Australians believe brands can do more to deliver happiness to their customers and 83 percent said they preferred brands to be funny. This number increased among Gen Z and Millennials (94 percent).

Eighty-six percent are more likely to remember ads that are funny. Business leaders said that only 23 percent of brands’ general ads (TV, billboards) and 20 percent of their online ads actively use humour.

Seventy-one percent of Australians are more likely to click on a digital ad if it’s funny. Sixty-eight percent are more likely to buy from a salesperson that is funny. Sixty-four per cent of Australians would follow a brand if it’s funny on its social media channels. Yet only 14 per cent of business leaders said their brand is humorous on social.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MILKRUN | Groceries delivered in minutes (@milkrun)



Milkrun has gained popularity through it’s funny social media presence.

What’s next to improve our collective moods?

“We’ve all been through some very tough years, and happiness around the world is lacking. We’re starved for experiences that make us laugh and smile, but brands can help,” says Gretchen Rubin, five-time New York Times bestseller author and podcaster.

“For brands looking to contribute to the happiness of their target audience, it starts with data and knowing your customers. Only then, can you bring the appropriate mix of humour, personality and brand experience that will drive loyalty and brand advocacy.”

“People are ready to embrace the funny side of life and find joy and laughter in the world around them, which includes brand experiences,” said Christian Ludlow Hyland, senior director customer engagement Oracle APAC.

“As our research shows, most business leaders want to make consumers laugh more but are fearful of getting it wrong. With the right technology, leaders can harness data and the insight to contextually deliver a happier experience that can then drive lifelong loyalty.”