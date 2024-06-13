A perfect match: Foot Locker partners with the Australian Boomers

Foot Locker and Basketball Australia have announced a partnership that will see the sportswear retailer become a major partner of the men’s national team, the Boomers. As part of this relationship, the Boomers will hold an exclusive meet and greet session with fans at the QV Foot Locker store in Melbourne on Wednesday 26 June.

This appearance will mark the first of a series of meet and greets that the team will make as part of the partnership with the retailer. Fans keen to meet the sports stars are encouraged to follow Foot Locker’s Instagram and TikTok for more information.

Boomers point guard Josh Giddey said teaming up with the sportswear retailer felt like a homecoming.

“Growing up, Foot Locker was where I’d go to gear up for game day and now, in a year we strive for gold, they are by our side for this journey,” Giddey said.

“I am excited to rep our new game day kit, meet with our passionate Foot Locker fans, and see the impact of this partnership on the basketball community nationwide.”

A slam dunk for Foot Locker

As part of the collaboration between the two brands, the Foot Locker logo will be placed on the official Boomers game day shorts. These will be debuted at the Ford BALLIN’24 series at John Cain Arena in July and will continue through the team’s pre-Olympics exhibition matches in Abu Dhabi against the United States and Serbia.

Basketball Australia’s executive general manager of high performance, Jason Smith, said it was great for the team and the sport to have the support of the brand.

“We have a big year ahead and our success on the court is only made possible with partners like Foot Locker behind us,” Smith said.

To cement its support of the wider basketball community, Foot Locker has committed to supporting the Boomers and Opals Super Camp in July by providing exclusive deals and prizes to the attendees. The Super Camp is known for providing opportunities and encouraging the next generation of athletes to take part in the sport.

Foot Locker senior director of marketing for Asia Pacific, Brendan Graham, said the retailer was committed to championing the “culture, passion and excitement” of the sport at all levels across the country.

“Our basketball partnerships ensure we are there with the right product and service for an athlete’s journey from junior camps and tournaments to the highest professional level,” Graham said.

“The Boomers squad, filled with local and NBA talent, represents the pinnacle of this journey. We’re proud to partner with Basketball Australia and celebrate the impact of basketball from local courts to the world stage.”

Photography attributed to FIBA – Hendrik Osula