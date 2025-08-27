The startup has emerged from stealth to reach a wider audience with a $3.8m seed fund, led by venture studio New+Improved. The small company has already secured business across Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

Founded this year and headquartered between Auckland and Melbourne, Aether is an AI-powered enterprise marketing platform that transforms how marketing managers craft their presentations and share cross-institutional knowledge. By adapting static files into dynamic, interconnected assets, Aether saves users hours of wasted labour time copying, pasting and updating presentation slides.

Integrating live data directly into slideshow presentations and written document workflows, the AI-powered platform streamlines what co-founder and CEO Carsten Grueber identifies as the 40 percent of wasted time marketers lose in “the manual copy-paste grind”.

The startup has received additional backing from Icehouse Ventures’ investment fund Brand Fund 2, with the seed fund being employed to quicken product development and increase the company’s international footprint. The most recent investment marks the first time that the New+Improved has backed Aether.

Currently based across the ANZ region, Aether has already settled major contracts with enterprise clients in Australia, New Zealand and the United States. Grueber, a former TikTok New Zealand country manager, has led the startup to revenue figures in excess of $600,000 in 2025 alone, with half of that revenue generated in Australia.

Aether will allow marketing teams to drastically increase operational efficiency, according to Grueber.

“As it stands, most slide decks are recut every time a presentation happens, wasting valuable resources from internal teams,” he says. “Aether transforms presentations from static documents into living, connected assets that are accurate, always up-to-date and ready to share. Instead of marketers spending half a week building the monthly performance report, they can spend that same time doing the actual marketing itself.”

Aether’s solution to a three-fold problem

The driving factor behind Aether’s wider-scale expansion was the startup’s identification of three key issues within the workflow of large organisations. The first is institutional amnesia, in which high-value insights are lost between internal departments or simply underutilised.

The second issue is hampered productivity, in which marketing teams waste time on repetitive research generation. The third issue relates to outdated information retained in static decks and the time wasted updating them or cross-checking their accuracy.

Aether heightens marketing efficiency and accuracy in its ability to unlock misplaced or outright forgotten knowledge, transforming those resources into visual assets that can instantly demonstrate valuable insights.

Early customer engagement revealed that Aether’s services were employed primarily in the creation of quarterly business reviews, agency briefs and learning-resource management – tasks that were found to impede decision-making and heighten labour intensiveness.

Aether’s value is in how it solves the three-fold issue of marketing presentations and the time wasted in producing them.

“In minutes, Aether can take 150 marketing reports, in 12 different languages and distil it all down to the 10 slides that actually matter; assess and strengthen your latest idea, plan or brief against your marketing strategy; or create exec-ready presentations reporting last month’s performance with key charts and commentary,” Grueber says.

Aether’s lead team brings with them solid credentials in scaling and commercialising SaaS enterprises. The co-founder, Ursula von Keisenberg, was previously Xero Asia emerging markets sales lead; head of customer Rosanna Dedecius brings on-the-ground customer and client service experience from around the world; and chief revenue officer Daniel Alexander-Head was formerly Qualtrics regional sales manager APJ.

Lead image: the Aether team, L-R: Carsten Grueber, Ursula von Keisenberg, Daniel Alexander and Rosanna Dedecius. Image supplied.

Read more: Adapting your marketing strategy for AI-driven search visibility