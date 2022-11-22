Balenciaga’s disturbing campaign

Luxury fashion brand, Balenciaga has been trending on the internet, as photos of two young girls holding stuffed animals in bondage gear raises concern.

Campaign photos have been circulating as social media users have spotted a document tucked under an exclusive Balenciaga handbag – the document appears to be a court case about child pornography.

Famous Youtuber, June Lapine, known as Shoe0nHead has called out on the Balenciaga campaign.

the brand “Balenciaga” just did a uh….. interesting… photoshoot for their new products recently which included a very purposely poorly hidden court document about ‘virtual child porn’ normal stuff pic.twitter.com/zjMN5WhZ0s — shoe (@shoe0nhead) November 21, 2022

The advertisement has been deleted and was posted online as part of a new campaign. The brand posted 10 new images featuring its Spring 23 campaign and have since been removed. It has also deleted the images of the girls off its website, replacing them with other photos.