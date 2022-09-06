Cadbury continues support of Matildas until 2026

For another four years, Football Australia is more than excited to announce that Cadbury will stay in the game. The world leading consumer brand is onboard as an Official Partner of the CommBank Matildas.

James Johnson, Football Australia chief executive officer, spoke about the continuation of the strong partnership. “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Cadbury for a further four years. We will continue to work together to use the power of football to further inspire future generations of women and girls across Australia to be the best versions of themselves.”

The partnership began back in 2020, where the team successfully launched the Get In The Game campaign. It was this campaign that combated barriers to help women in any sport feel seen, appreciated and supported. The partnership operated to give professional female athletes a bigger platform, highlight role models for younger play and provide access to supplies.

“Over the past two years, the popularity of the CommBank Matildas has soared, and the positive influence of the team has seen players become household names,” Johnson says.

“The CommBank Matildas are set to play several matches on home soil over the next ten months. Australia is co-hosting the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023. From this, we are expecting unprecedented growth in women’s football over the next decade. To meet this demand, Football Australia is working with like-minded partners such as Cadbury to promote equality in our sport, where female footballers enjoy the same level of facilities and resources as their male counterparts, and support the development of future CommBank Matildas.”

VP of marketing at Cadbury, Paul Chatfield, responds to the announcement. “At Cadbury, we’re proud to support the continued growth and equality of women’s sport and thrilled to strengthen our support with the CommBank Matildas until 2026.”

“With the FIFA Women’s World Cup here on home soil next year, what better time to be shining a light on our incredible female athletes and inspiring the next generation of girls in communities across Australia.”

Along with the announcement of the continuing partnership, Football Australia and Cadbury are proud to announce that experienced CommBank Matildas’ defender, Alanna Kennedy, will continue as Cadbury’s Ambassador.

As Ambassador, Kennedy has made 108 international appearances for Australia and proudly flies Australia’s flag around the world while playing in the FA Women’s Super League for Manchester City.

Kennedy says, “It’s brilliant to see Cadbury continue its support of the CommBank Matildas and use its partnership with Football Australia to drive equality for women’s sport.”

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed being a Cadbury Ambassador over the past two years, and I look forward to continuing to inspire women and girls to remain in the game as we enter a very special time for Australian women’s football.”