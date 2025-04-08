Everyday storytelling: How a $2 bag gave Woolworths a better content strategy than most brands on Instagram

At first glance, Woolworths’ Art Bag campaign looks like a straightforward bit of retail CSR: reusable shopping bags, designed by a local artist, with a portion of proceeds going to charity. Add a recycled materials angle and a price point of two dollars, and it’s an easy sustainability play.

But beneath the surface, this quiet little campaign is a reminder that content marketing doesn’t always need to be clever – or loud – to work.

The bags feature the work of Gudanji/Wakaja artist Ryhia Dank, whose “storywork” blends traditional symbolism with contemporary expression.

Each bag carries more than groceries – it carries a narrative. Titled Grateful, Baji, Juwarda, Yandu and Home, the designs speak to food, family, land, and the continuity of culture. No hashtags. No QR codes. Just visual storytelling that earns its place in the customer’s everyday life.

“Art is about connection and passing down stories and creativity to the next generation,” Dank says. “I feel like I have shared it through these bags and that means so much to me.”

In a marketing landscape filled with algorithm-chasing and hyper-targeted noise, this campaign sidesteps the usual tactics. It turns a utilitarian object into a low-key vehicle for cultural connection – and doesn’t try too hard while doing it. There’s no influencer seeding strategy here. No ‘surprise and delight’ activations. Just a slow burn, sold at checkout.

The real trick? Treating the artist not as an aesthetic supplier, but as a collaborator with a story to tell. The result is a piece of content that’s not only carried, but carried forward – from the supermarket aisle to the kitchen bench to the next family gathering.

It’s also a subtle, well-executed brand alignment play. By backing stories of land, tradition and community, Woolworths positions itself not just as a supermarket, but as a platform for meaningful local voices. Better yet, it does so without fanfare – the kind of restraint that’s rare in a world where brands often mistake volume for impact.

There’s a lesson in all this. Not every campaign needs to be disruptive. Not every touchpoint needs to be digitally interactive. Sometimes, the most effective content strategy is the one that doesn’t announce itself at all – it just quietly tells a good story and lets people carry it home.

From artful shopping bags to activewear, content marketing comes in all shapes and sizes. Read about Lorna Jane Clarkson’s aptly titled new podcast ‘Never Give Up’.