Justin Bieber slams H&M for releasing merch collection without approval

Benay Ozdemir December 21, 2022
Popstar, Justin Bieber, has slammed H&M on his Instagram, claiming that a merch collection with his face on it was released without his approval.

The 28-year-old musician called out the fashion giant for selling unauthorised merchandise featuring his image and brand.

Bieber wrote in an Instagram post, “I didn’t approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M”

He continued to say that it was done “all without my permissions and approval SMH [shake my head] I wouldn’t buy it if i were you.”

Bieber made another post on his Instagram story which says, “The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn’t approve of it don’t buy it.” 

What items was Bieber referring to?

H&M launched a tote bag, a sweatshirt, dress and other apparels on its website. Hoodies with the lyrics “coming soon” from his song Ghost were also printed on merch. A fan on Instagram shared the images of the products, on which the popstar commented, “When everyone finds out I didn’t approve any of this merch smh.”

H&M representatives stated, “As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures.”

 

Benay Ozdemir

Benay is an in-house writer for Niche Media.

