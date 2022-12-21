Ocean Blue gives salmon a fresh voice

Share
Ocean Blue has plated up a side of personality with its salmon.
Together with freelance creative director and copywriter Jess Wheeler, SICKDOGWOLFMAN (SDWM) agency has developed the kind of endearing voice you might not expect from a smoked salmon brand.
A Simpsons reference is somehow not out of place on the marketing collateral for a seafood delicacy, and its simple design allows the copy to shine.
Wheeler says he felt like “a kid in a candy shop developing the tone of voice for Ocean Blue with SDWM”.
“I’ve always admired the Sickdogs’ sharp approach to design, so I’m stoked to put some nice words on their clean pages.”
“The FMCG category can be a sea of same sometimes, so it was very refreshing to catch and release some stand out work for Australia’s no.1 smoked salmon brand, Ocean Blue,” says SDWM.
“We’ll stop with the puns now.”
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.