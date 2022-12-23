It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, Five of the best campaigns this season

With parts of the world experiencing their first Christmas outside of pandemic restrictions, and within a cost of living crisis, most campaigns focused on an unusual way of spending money this year.

Retailers have taken a new approach to battling the cost of living crisis in their campaigns, and have produced some heart-warming and relatable ones, costing consumers a tear, or two.

The Beginner – John Lewis & Partners

The famous ad campaigns produced by John Lewis touch on a social issue year after year. This year it was about foster care. Eager advertising fans are always keeping an eye out for John Lewis’ festive campaign, as it steers its vision towards an humanitarian issue. The Beginner touched the hearts of many, understanding the struggles of the care system.

Christmas with Clems and Myer

The Australian retail giant struck again via an early Christmas campaign with a very relatable cause. The ‘Unriddled Christmas’ campaign reinterpreted the Joy to the World carol to focus on the age-old question: ‘What do you want for Christmas’? Typically, the answer is ‘I do not know’ or ‘surprise me’. The retail giant knows the pressure behind these answers, and suggested the solution is to, of course, visit a Myer store.

ALDI markets clever for Christmas

ALDI became a superhero for Aussies this Christmas. Understanding the cost of living crisis, it promised that consumers would still be able to afford to give big this Christmas, as Aussies could still rely on the quality products for Christmas at ALDI. On a funny note, the ad focuses on the last prawn becoming a fight for who’s more generous.

Big W sprinkles it’s Christmas spirit with ‘Make a Little Magic’

In typical Australian fashion, Big W has hit the nail on the head when it comes to marketing the silliest but most lucrative season. As the Australian Bureau of Statistics found that retail sales were at their highest level since the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in November, and Roy Morgan forecasted $63.9 billion in pre-Christmas sales, Big W decided to hit big with a magical campaign about a kid with Santa powers.

Dan Murphy’s nostalgic Christmas campaign

Australia’s favourite liquor retailer appealed to Aussies by understanding and actually addressing the cost of living crisis. It said Christmas does not need to be expensive with a campaign about keeping prices affordable for all.