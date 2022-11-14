ALDI gets aggressively generous in this years’ Christmas campaign

Christmas is a time of giving and sharing, but in the latest ALDI campaign, politeness becomes a bloodsport this holiday season.

For Christmas 2022, ALDI revels in the spirit of generosity. But perhaps revel a little too much, as the last prawn becomes a fight for who’s more generous in its latest spot.

In the second instalment of ALDI Australia’s You Can’t Overcook Christmas campaign, a young woman and a grandmother are determined to be the one to offer the final prawn on Christmas Day. But things get a bit a more violent as the two battle it out to put the prawn on the other’s plate. A fun and uniquely Australian look at Christmas, the campaign is in the spirit of the supermarket brand, who are no stranger to unique and out-there messaging.

The ALDI Christmas message

The campaign calls for Aussies to be excited for a main event with all the trimmings and adding those extra touches to the decorations – because at ALDI, Australians can afford to give big this Christmas.

Mark Richardson, marketing director at ALDI Australia, has spoken of the fun campaign after a few tough financial years. “At a time when Aussies will be auditing their festive plans to balance the Christmas they want, with the Christmas they can afford, ALDI plays a unique role in helping people Overcook their Christmas, without overcooking their budget.

Aussies can have the Christmas they want while saving the money they need and not compromising on quality. Because at ALDI Christmas is about more than just savings, it’s about getting more for your money”, says Richardson.

Creative Director at BMF, David Fraser says Christmas isn’t Christmas unless a few well-meaning relatives engage in a polite fight.

“Overcooking such a simple truth felt like it would strike a chord with Aussies. And hopefully ALDI can help families have one less argument this year,” Fraser says of the latest spot from ALDI.

The integrated campaign will roll out across key media channels including TV, outdoor, radio, digital, social, PR, catalogue, owned website, EDM, media partnerships, and POS.

Check out the spot below:

