Vegemite creates the ultimate fusion food with Coles

Two Australian classics: Vegemite and the humble hot chook. But should these two be combined? Coles thinks so.

Vegemite is certainly a food that causes a stir. Australians love it, they respect the thin layer on toast for a savoury snack. However, the yeast spread has a controversial reputation overseas and is seen as a required taste, but it remains a staple in Aussie households.

Another staple across households is a hot chook, also known as a rotisserie chicken. Seen at barbecues, picnics and work lunches across the country, the hot chook has become as quintessential as Milo in Australian culture.

But what happens when you combine these two powerhouses? Vegemite and cheese hot chook.

Vegemite and cheese chook

Fusing two foods together isn’t a new concept, but fusing together Vegemite and a hot chook was definitely an original idea. One put together by the team at Coles. The fusion food promised a Vegemite tasting chicken with a cheesy stuffing. It’s the ultimate pig-out, guilty pleasure idea. Two savoury dishes meeting with a cheesy gooey inside.

It’s a wild idea. Perhaps not one for the faint of heart. However, the move was one that worked for Coles as the chickens flew off the shelves, becoming headline news as well as going viral on TikTok for the taste test.

And that there is a win for Coles. The limited edition chook has created a buzz as people want to be the first to give it a try and potentially increase their social media engagement. And for Coles? It’s easy execution – the product markets itself as it becomes its own conversation. “Have you tried the Vegemite chicken yet?” is the question across the country. So, it might not become the staple that the individual parts already are, but the Vegemite chook is a marketing win.