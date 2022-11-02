Big W kick starts the Christmas spirit with ‘Make a Little Magic’

Share
Halloween is over and November is here. On the advertising calendar, it’s Christmas time.
Marketing teams work hard to bring out the big guns this time of year and capitalise on the silly – but lucrative – season.
In November 2021, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that retail sales nationally were at their highest level ever recorded following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.
This year, the Australian Retailers Association and Roy Morgan are forecasting that Australians will spend $63.9 billion in the pre-Christmas sales period from 14 November to 24 December.
One of the first to really lean into the Christmas spirit this year is Big W with its ‘Make a Little Magic’ campaign.
The ‘Make a Little Magic’ ad
Launched this week, the 60-second film produced by M&C Saatchi follows the story of a young boy named Noel who possesses magical ‘Santa Hands’.
With a flick of his wrist, he can make Christmas lights sparkle or transform a bowl of broccoli into a gingerbread house. Noel has the ability to make Christmas last all year round with his Santa Hands (perhaps reflecting the wishful thinking of all businesses).
While he dons fingerless Christmas gloves reminiscent of Northern winter jumpers, the ad retains a distinct Aussie flair, showing kids by the pool and a Hills Hoist in the backyard.
There’s no mention of the nation’s current economic climate or climbing interest rates. It’s all pure childlike joy in anticipation of Christmas.
“When the shops light up, so does Noel, because that’s when everyone can turn things Christmassy,” says the Seussian narration, although it’s certainly not targeting any Grinches.
The ad is a nudge to the real life Whos of Whoville – the people busting to play Mariah Carey the minute it becomes socially acceptable to do so, not at all jaded by their time working as a Christmas casual.
The wider campaign
BIG W’s Make a Little Magic Christmas campaign will also see 30- and 15-second film executions, complimented by OOH, radio, digital, social, SEM, PR and influencer activity.
This includes festive takeovers of Australia’s iconic Big Pineapple and the Big Golden Guitar.
