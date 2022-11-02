Big W kick starts the Christmas spirit with ‘Make a Little Magic’

Halloween is over and November is here. On the advertising calendar, it’s Christmas time.

Marketing teams work hard to bring out the big guns this time of year and capitalise on the silly – but lucrative – season.

In November 2021, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that retail sales nationally were at their highest level ever recorded following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

This year, the Australian Retailers Association and Roy Morgan are forecasting that Australians will spend $63.9 billion in the pre-Christmas sales period from 14 November to 24 December.

One of the first to really lean into the Christmas spirit this year is Big W with its ‘Make a Little Magic’ campaign.