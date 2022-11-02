Burberry and Minecraft make an unlikely partnership

Type to search

Liv Croagh November 2, 2022
It’s an unlikely pairing for high fashion, but British fashion house Burberry is releasing a capsule collection with computer game Minecraft.

Launching exclusively online and in some stores, the capsule range will feature items for both men and women. Within this will be trench coats, a car coat, as well as winter accessories like sweatshirts, hats and scarves.

Minecraft x Burberry

It’s a strange pairing. Minecraft is a virtual world, continued to be built on by users. Burberry’s collaboration with Minecraft has given users the chance to reskin their virtual world to one of 15 Burberry themed skins, including ones with the iconic and recognisable Burberry print.

The range has also been adapted for the virtual world, allowing users to adorn their characters in Burberry attire, making them the best dressed in a virtual community.

The collaboration is saving the environment

But, it’s not just an exclusive range for those looking to own a piece of luxury goods, the collaboration is also fighting for the environment. The exploration of this virtual world is set to make a positive impact on our own, Burberry and Minecraft have pledged to donate $100,000 to Conservation International’s forest protection and restoration project. 

This means that 500,000 trees will be protected and 25,000 trees will be planted to conserve critical wildlife.

Buy your piece of gaming meets high fashion history here.

