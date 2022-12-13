Type to search

Uncle Dan releases new Christmas ad

Uncle Dan releases new Christmas ad

Benay Ozdemir December 13, 2022
Australia’s family favourite liquor retailer Dan Murphy’s has released a new Christmas advertisement.

For over 70 years, the liquor retailer has been prominent within Australians as it celebrates the role of Dan Murphy’s in Aussie Christmas festivities.

The ad focuses on “Christmas spirit need not be expensive”, but with the cost of living rising, does the advertisement really explain the crisis in modern Australia?

Dan Murphy’s general manager marketing and loyalty, Monique Holmes says, “Christmas is a magical time of year, but with the cost of living on the rise it can also be the most stressful. That’s why Dan Murphy’s believes adding the last magic touch to your Christmas shouldn’t break the bank – no matter whether it’s chablis for your roast, or martinis to toast, nobody beats Dan Murphy’s.”

The ad was created by Thinkerbell,  its executive creative tinker, Tom Wenborn says, “When you have a founder who lived a life as well as Daniel Francis Murphy, you have a rich archive of interesting stories to share. The team have done a great job ducking back in time to showcase Dan’s Christmas spirit and his unwavering dedication to helping Aussies drink better.”

The ad begins with a woman glancing over a prehistoric Dan Murphy’s store, analysing its selection of wines. Her face lit up as the attendant appears to suggest different liquors for Christmas. But the second ad, features the prices at Dan’s, showcasing its affordability across its range. As the cost of living crisis continues to affect Australians, Dan’s is aiming to relate to Australian consumers. 

Benay Ozdemir

Benay is an in-house writer for Niche Media.

