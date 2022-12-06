‘Less stuff, more stories’: RedBalloon’s experiential Christmas campaign

RedBalloon bucks traditional Christmas materialism with a campaign about experience-based giving.

The company, which considers itself “Australia’s largest experience marketplace”, is encouraging Aussies to create memorable moments that will last a lifetime with the gift of a RedBalloon package.

With the help of BMF, the integrated campaign ‘Meaningful Memories’ will roll out across OOH, BVOD, social, digital and PR.

‘Meaningful Memories’ hero video

The sensorial hero video begins with an older woman running her fingers over black and white photographs. She explains that they depict her “most treasured memory” of sailing across Sydney Harbour on her own. The reminiscing transports her, as a sea breeze literally blows off the page and through her grey hair. She wipes a tear away recounting how her brother made her believe in her own capabilities.

“Every time I went sailing, it was that same amazing feeling, thanks to my brother.”

At this point, the voiceover chimes in: “This Christmas, give a gift that will last a lifetime with RedBalloon”.