Snapchat and Adidas announce first-ever buyable Bitmoji fashion drop

Snapchat wants users to express their “digital identity” with a first-of-its-kind drop of Adidas apparel for Bitmoji avatars.

Until Saturday 10 December, Snapchatters can use 250 Snap Tokens to claim an exclusive Adidas track jacket in the brand’s recognisable yellow colourway, featuring the adidas web3 logo and black stripes on the sleeves.

Those who “cop the drop” within the limited time frame can sport the jacket even after the drop ends.

Bitmoji fashion collabs

Adidas is among a growing list of brands exploring web3 fashion via Bitmoji. Snapchatters have already had the ability to show off their fashion style because of previous collaborations between Bitmoji and Carhartt, Converse, Crocs, Ralph Lauren and more.

The Adidas Bitmoji jacket follows a previous collection of Adidas x Bitmoji fan gear for the World Cup. But what makes this new drop unique is it marks the first time users can pay to buy clothes for their Bitmoji globally, according to the partners.

“We are thrilled to introduce this first-of-its-kind Bitmoji Drop in partnership with adidas,” says Snap Inc.’s director of Bitmoji strategy, David Rosenberg.

“Unlocking new Bitmoji Fashion experiences presents an exciting opportunity for Snapchatters to get access to exclusive digital fashion and express their unique digital identity, and a new frontier for innovative brand partnerships at Bitmoji scale.”