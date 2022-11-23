Snapchat launches Avatar Lens to explore Pandora

Amid celebrations of the highly anticipated film Avatar: The Way of the Water, Snapchat and Disney have partnered to create an AR Lens that turns any Snapchatter into a Na’vi.

Snapchat is no stranger to using custom augmented reality in its app, as it tries to elevate entertainment with the magic of AR.

Avatar is still the highest grossing movie of all time. Directed by James Cameron, the film concluded with a gross revenue of $2.749 billion. After more than 12 years, the sequel will hit the cinemas on 15 December 2022.

How will the Avatar Lens work?

Every Snapchatter will get a personalised experience as the Lens incorporates machine learning – specifically “generative adversarial neural networks”, to put it simply. It uses advanced computer vision technology and 3D graphics to transform Snapchatters in real-time.

Their mouth, eyes, head shape, hair and skin will transform with the Lens. The user will be living their dream of becoming a true Avatar with a blue-striped face – straight from Pandora.

Entertainment meshed with AR

The leading category that leverages AR technology on Snapchat is entertainment. Snapchat has released information on how it capitalises on incorporating AR technology into its platform. Theatrical campaigns that used an AR Lens in 2021 saw an incremental reach of 32 percent.

According to Snapchat, brands that have developed AR experiences are 41 percent more likely to be considered by customers. These AR experiences invite users to learn more about the film characters, exploring new digital worlds, and experiencing directorial style and storytelling in a more personal and immersive way.

Snapchat also indicated that AR delivers almost two times the levels of visual attention compared with non-AR equivalents, which leads to more improved memories and more powerful responses from customers.

You can explore Snapchat’s Avatar Lens through here.