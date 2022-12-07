Type to search

MagPlus Ad Space

320x100

Get It Now

Running Up Those Charts: TikTok looks back on 2022

Featured News Social & Digital

Running Up Those Charts: TikTok looks back on 2022

Sophie Berrill December 7, 2022
Share

2022 has been another big year in a succession of big years for TikTok. 

The short-form video sharing platform has continued to dominate Apptopia’s most downloaded app charts since 2020, now hosting over one billion monthly active users worldwide.

That’s a lot of viewing data collected and tastes accumulated. Today, TikTok released its own top charts reflecting on the year as seen through its For You feeds.

From Louis Theroux rapping Jiggle Jiggle to the resurgence of Kate Bush’s 1985 hit Running Up That Hill, here are the popular TikTok trends of 2022 from the United States.

Videos

  1. @amauryguichon – A French-Swiss pastry chef constructs a very large chocolate giraffe
  2. @chipmunksoftiktok – Squishy the chipmunk comes back after hibernation
  3. @rosalia – Spanish singer Rosalia chews gum
  4. @blondebrunetteredhead – A deadpan take on Jiggle Jiggle by the leads of Riverdale
  5. @little.blooming.women – Toddler tells mum “I’m just a baby!”
  6. @schmoyoho – The viral Corn Kid gets remixed
  7. @lizzo – Lizzo teaches the choreography to her hit About Damn Time
  8. @itsmrfinn – A teacher’s elaborate yearly school musical reveal
  9. @jimmydarts – The story of Tom, a homeless man getting back on his feet
  10. @meltandpour – A science experiment featuring lava vs. ice

Music

  1. Sunroof – Nicky Youre & dazy 
  2. L$d – Luclover 
  3. Ginseng Strip 2002 – Yung Lean 
  4. About Damn Time – Lizzo 
  5. Just a Cloud Away – Pharrell Williams 
  6. Forever – Labrinth 
  7. Wait a Minute! – WILLOW 
  8. Jiggle Jiggle – Duke & Jones & Louis Theroux 
  9. BILLIE EILISH. – Armani White
  10. Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) – Kate Bush 

Communities

  1. BookTok 
  2. CarTok 
  3. FilmTok / MovieTok 
  4. Small Business TikTok 
  5. Sustainability TikTok  
  6. FarmTok 
  7. National Park TikTok 
  8. Crocheters of TikTok 
  9. MuseumTok 
  10. WoodTok 

Creators and celebrities

  1. @dylanmulvaney 
  2. @pepperonimuffin 
  3. @kervo.dolo 
  4. @drewafualo 
  5. @shoelover99 
  6. @drewbarrymore 
  7. @lupitanyongo 
  8. @jaedengomezz and @karaleighcannella 
  9. @guywithamoviecamera 
  10. @richardajefferson 

FoodTok

  1. Grated Egg Toast
  2. Air Fryer Recipes
  3. Boards
  4. Balsamic Cola
  5. Asian Cucumber Salad
  6. Lemon Pasta
  7. Custard Toast
  8. Turkish Eggs
  9. Biscoff Tiramisu
  10. Smashed Potatoes

Tutorials

  1. @oursignedworld – How to get the attention of someone who is hard of hearing
  2. @cookingwithlynja – How to make three types of grilled cheese
  3. @brunchwithbabs – How to (easily) carve a pumpkin
  4. @getaheadwithnick – How to nap like a Navy Seal
  5. @davidsuh – How to pose with “short kings”
  6. @charlesgross – How to keep your lips moist with olive oil
  7. @lizzardbird – How to bind a book
  8. @gavinflo – How to stop slicing golf balls on the golf course
  9. @rob_skate4life – How to do a varial on a skateboard
  10. @tiasamudaa – How to contour with powder

#TikTokMadeMeBuyIt Products

  1. Food Chopper
  2. MAC STACK Mascara
  3. Glossier You Perfume
  4. L.L. Bean Boat & Tote
  5. Birkenstock Boston Clogs

TikTok’s North America GM, Marisa Hammonds, reflected on today’s reveal.

“People flock to TikTok to be entertained, but so much everyday magic transcends the platform; establishing careers, building brands, and opening the door to real, tangible success,” she said.

For the full breakdown of this year’s popular TikTok content from around the world, head to the TikTok website.

Previous Article

Leave a Comment

Our mission is simple: help marketers excel.

Follow us:

Tags

#buyblak advertisement advertising AR australia awards balenciaga billboards campaign Case Study Christmas Cost of living digital Event Feature gen z influencer Infographic instagram Interview investment mar meta metaverse netflix News Opinion parliament pepsi Period underwear pet Research Snapchat social media Sponsored sponsorship sport summer sustainability tiktok Trading Blak uluru urban list Video voice
© 2022 Niche Media   About Us | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions