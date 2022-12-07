Running Up Those Charts: TikTok looks back on 2022

Share
2022 has been another big year in a succession of big years for TikTok.
The short-form video sharing platform has continued to dominate Apptopia’s most downloaded app charts since 2020, now hosting over one billion monthly active users worldwide.
That’s a lot of viewing data collected and tastes accumulated. Today, TikTok released its own top charts reflecting on the year as seen through its For You feeds.
From Louis Theroux rapping Jiggle Jiggle to the resurgence of Kate Bush’s 1985 hit Running Up That Hill, here are the popular TikTok trends of 2022 from the United States.
Videos
- @amauryguichon – A French-Swiss pastry chef constructs a very large chocolate giraffe
- @chipmunksoftiktok – Squishy the chipmunk comes back after hibernation
- @rosalia – Spanish singer Rosalia chews gum
- @blondebrunetteredhead – A deadpan take on Jiggle Jiggle by the leads of Riverdale
- @little.blooming.women – Toddler tells mum “I’m just a baby!”
- @schmoyoho – The viral Corn Kid gets remixed
- @lizzo – Lizzo teaches the choreography to her hit About Damn Time
- @itsmrfinn – A teacher’s elaborate yearly school musical reveal
- @jimmydarts – The story of Tom, a homeless man getting back on his feet
- @meltandpour – A science experiment featuring lava vs. ice
Music
- Sunroof – Nicky Youre & dazy
- L$d – Luclover
- Ginseng Strip 2002 – Yung Lean
- About Damn Time – Lizzo
- Just a Cloud Away – Pharrell Williams
- Forever – Labrinth
- Wait a Minute! – WILLOW
- Jiggle Jiggle – Duke & Jones & Louis Theroux
- BILLIE EILISH. – Armani White
- Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) – Kate Bush
Communities
- BookTok
- CarTok
- FilmTok / MovieTok
- Small Business TikTok
- Sustainability TikTok
- FarmTok
- National Park TikTok
- Crocheters of TikTok
- MuseumTok
- WoodTok
Creators and celebrities
- @dylanmulvaney
- @pepperonimuffin
- @kervo.dolo
- @drewafualo
- @shoelover99
- @drewbarrymore
- @lupitanyongo
- @jaedengomezz and @karaleighcannella
- @guywithamoviecamera
- @richardajefferson
FoodTok
- Grated Egg Toast
- Air Fryer Recipes
- Boards
- Balsamic Cola
- Asian Cucumber Salad
- Lemon Pasta
- Custard Toast
- Turkish Eggs
- Biscoff Tiramisu
- Smashed Potatoes
Tutorials
- @oursignedworld – How to get the attention of someone who is hard of hearing
- @cookingwithlynja – How to make three types of grilled cheese
- @brunchwithbabs – How to (easily) carve a pumpkin
- @getaheadwithnick – How to nap like a Navy Seal
- @davidsuh – How to pose with “short kings”
- @charlesgross – How to keep your lips moist with olive oil
- @lizzardbird – How to bind a book
- @gavinflo – How to stop slicing golf balls on the golf course
- @rob_skate4life – How to do a varial on a skateboard
- @tiasamudaa – How to contour with powder
TikTok’s North America GM, Marisa Hammonds, reflected on today’s reveal.
“People flock to TikTok to be entertained, but so much everyday magic transcends the platform; establishing careers, building brands, and opening the door to real, tangible success,” she said.
For the full breakdown of this year’s popular TikTok content from around the world, head to the TikTok website.
