Running Up Those Charts: TikTok looks back on 2022

2022 has been another big year in a succession of big years for TikTok.

The short-form video sharing platform has continued to dominate Apptopia’s most downloaded app charts since 2020, now hosting over one billion monthly active users worldwide.

That’s a lot of viewing data collected and tastes accumulated. Today, TikTok released its own top charts reflecting on the year as seen through its For You feeds.

From Louis Theroux rapping Jiggle Jiggle to the resurgence of Kate Bush’s 1985 hit Running Up That Hill, here are the popular TikTok trends of 2022 from the United States.

Videos

@amauryguichon – A French-Swiss pastry chef constructs a very large chocolate giraffe @chipmunksoftiktok – Squishy the chipmunk comes back after hibernation @rosalia – Spanish singer Rosalia chews gum @blondebrunetteredhead – A deadpan take on Jiggle Jiggle by the leads of Riverdale @little.blooming.women – Toddler tells mum “I’m just a baby!” @schmoyoho – The viral Corn Kid gets remixed @lizzo – Lizzo teaches the choreography to her hit About Damn Time @itsmrfinn – A teacher’s elaborate yearly school musical reveal @jimmydarts – The story of Tom, a homeless man getting back on his feet @meltandpour – A science experiment featuring lava vs. ice

Music

Communities

Creators and celebrities

FoodTok

Tutorials

@oursignedworld – How to get the attention of someone who is hard of hearing @cookingwithlynja – How to make three types of grilled cheese @brunchwithbabs – How to (easily) carve a pumpkin @getaheadwithnick – How to nap like a Navy Seal @davidsuh – How to pose with “short kings” @charlesgross – How to keep your lips moist with olive oil @lizzardbird – How to bind a book @gavinflo – How to stop slicing golf balls on the golf course @rob_skate4life – How to do a varial on a skateboard @tiasamudaa – How to contour with powder

#TikTokMadeMeBuyIt Products

TikTok’s North America GM, Marisa Hammonds, reflected on today’s reveal.

“People flock to TikTok to be entertained, but so much everyday magic transcends the platform; establishing careers, building brands, and opening the door to real, tangible success,” she said.

For the full breakdown of this year’s popular TikTok content from around the world, head to the TikTok website.