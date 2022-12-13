Pinterest Predicts: what trends will inspire audiences in 2023?

What do vitamin seaweed, Romcom core and non-alcoholic drinks have in common? Pinterest reckons they’re the trends consumers will be chasing in 2023.

Pinterest is an image-sharing and social media platform that allows users to discover recipes, home ideas, style and other creative ideas, and collate them as ‘Pins’ on ‘Pinboards’ of inspiration. These Pins can also link back to websites, converting inspiration into traffic and sales.

Over 400 million people come to Pinterest each month, according to the platform. Pinterest has analysed the content those people have been searching to gauge the top trends that will emerge or continue to grow in 2023.

‘Hipstoric’ homes and apothecary aesthetics might sound a little out there, but Pinterest has been right before. Black Swan Data for Pinterest found that for the last three years eight out of 10 of its predictions came true.

What trends does the platform think will colour our wardrobes, homes, celebrations and more in 2023?

Fashion

Airy styles—fashion will be filled with lace, tulle, ruffles and shimmer for everyone based on rising searches from Gen Z and Millennials. Fringes and tassels are also expected to make a major comeback in 2023

Increase in searches year over year for:

Shimmery dress +365 percent

Lace top long sleeve +225 percent

Tulle sleeves +65 percent

Ruffle shirt men +95 percent

Sheer pants outfit +70

Fringe dress outfit +255 percent

Tassel jacket +60 percent

Beaded fringe dress +75 percent

Fringe wedding dress +45 percent

Black fringe skirt outfit +155 percent

Romcom core—there’s a new main character in fashion. In 2023, Gen Z and Millennials wardrobes will supposedly take inspiration from classic naughties.

Increase in searches year over year for:

2000s girl +235 percent

Cool girl aesthetic outfits +140 percent

Pink mini skirt outfit +145 percent

Rhinestone dress +90 percent

Summer outfits vintage 90s +150 percent

Sci-fi fits—Searches for dystopian outfits and futuristic fits will spike as Gen Z and Millennials opt for cyber streetwear, galactic glasses and gamer-girl styles.

Increase in searches year over year for:

Dystopian outfits +215 percent

Avant garde outfit +225 percent

Cyber streetwear +70 percent

Gamer girl look +3370 percent

Futuristic glasses +70 percent

Food and Beverage

Free spirits—Gen X will drive this trend, demanding mocktails, cocktails and low-ABV options for all.

Increase in searches year over year for:

Fancy non alcoholic drinks +220 percent

Mocktail bar +75 percent

Cocktail garnish ideas creative +225 percent

Fancy ice cubes +75 percent

Creative cocktails presentation +555 percent

Vitamin seaweed—In 2023, the hottest superfoods will be from the sea. A long-standing staple in Asian cultures, ocean-based foods and minerals are growing in popularity among Millennials and Gen X all over the globe.

Increase in searches year over year for:

Benefits of chlorophyll water +35 percent

Green algae +60 percent

Seaweed snacks recipes +245 percent

Nori recipes +60 percent

Salmon bowl +245 percent

Wildflours—Green thumbs, get thee a rolling pin. The apothecary aesthetic comes to the kitchen, with people of all ages tackling ambitious sweet treats like wildflower cupcakes and daisy desserts.



Increase in searches year over year for: