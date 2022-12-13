Smirnoff Seltzer are hosting The Presets: Bringing back live music

One of Australia’s biggest bands is heading back to the venue that kick started their career, becoming what we now know as The Presets.

Smirnoff Origins are hosting a series of one night only intimate gigs playing a homage to the crucial role that live music plays in helping emergency talent to become fully fledged stars.

The series is headlined by some of Australia’s biggest acts, as the campaign outlines the gigs will be anything but ordinary, taking over small live music venues providing a stage set for emerging artists that have been specially picked by the headliner to open the show.

After a long 17 years, The Presets will return to Sydney nightclub, Club 77 on 2 February 2023. The venue plays a historic role for the band’s early years, as they honed their skills as performers, creating a strong fan base recognised nationally and internationally. The venue was also included in references from their debut album, Beams (released in 2005). The Presets are hosting the first Smirnoff Origins show, as additional shows and artists get announced.

The Presets’ very own Julian Hamilton says, “We’re thrilled to head back to Club 77 to play at Smirnoff Origins, a venue that was so special to us coming up in Sydney music. Live music venues like this play such an important role in supporting up-and-coming musicians and we’re on the lookout for an emerging artist to open our Smirnoff Origins show so we can pay it forward and create an opportunity for the next generation of artists.”

During the pandemic, the live music industry has taken massive hits to artists and all lovers of music. Now, Australians are flocking towards live gigs, indulging themselves in a community that supports emerging artists.

Club 77 owner, Dane Gorrell says, “Live music venues feed an entire ecosystem for our late-night economy, across musicians, hospitality staff, restaurants, and travel. It’s about being part of a community that contributes and creates culture. We’re thrilled to host the first Smirnoff Origins and to be able to use the event series to shine a light on the live-music scene that makes Australian music so special and creates so many opportunities for the next generation of musicians to be discovered.”

Smirnoff are loud in celebrating artists as marketing manager, Maddy Stockwell comments that “Smirnoff is synonymous with music and the memories we create while enjoying live music with friends at festivals and gigs and discovering new sounds.”

She continues, “These venues are such a big part of Smirnoff’s DNA, so we wanted to celebrate the launch of our new Smirnoff Seltzer cocktail range by paying homage to the industry that has supported some of our biggest talent by taking them back to their roots and creating an opportunity for an emerging artist to follow in their footsteps.”