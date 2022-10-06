Smirnoff Seltzer is shouting cocktails ahead of its new campaign

Summer is creeping up and Smirnoff Seltzer is launching a cash back offer for the month of October.

Two new flavours are hitting its range: Spicy Margarita and Watermelon Margarita. The catch is that Smirnoff is offering a money back deal for anyone purchasing their first four-pack of the new Smirnoff Seltzer cocktails before October 29 from BWS, Dan Murphy’s or from any local independent retailer.

To kick off the launch, Smirnoff has appointed “vibe curators”. who are five ambassadors for the new cocktail range.

Among these names are Big Brother queen Tully Smyth, Netflix’s newest heartthrob Josh Heuston from Heartbreak High, music duo No Frills Twins, Sydney DJ Touch Sensitive and content creator Paul Paya Salad.

“We are celebrating flavour this summer with the launch of our two new Smirnoff Seltzer cocktails, giving a new seltzer twist to the most popular cocktail in Australia right now – margaritas,” Diageo marketing manager for Smirnoff, Maddy Stockwell says.

“So you can see what all the fuss is about, we’re shouting your first round so you can try it for yourself.”

Seltzer purchases are booming

Ready-to-drink Seltzers have become a popular drink for Australians, with a growth rate of 85 percent, making it the fastest spirit growing category in Australia. The demand for margaritas is also at a record level across bars and clubs.

The new flavours are low in sugar content with only 107 calories per can.

The Spicy Margarita kicks off the season by featuring Smirnoff vodka, zesty lime juice and margarita flavour, balancing sweetness and adding a kick of chilli topped with sparkling water.

Whilst the Watermelon Margarita offers a fruity twist blended with Smirnoff vodka, sweet watermelon and zesty lime and margarita flavour topped with sparkling water.

The cocktails, “Spicy Margarita” and “Watermelon Margarita” flavours are now available in BWS, Dan Murphys and independent retailers.