Urban List collaborates with Pet Circle to launch Urban List Pets

Urban List collaborates with Pet Circle as they expand into moving to new markets and audiences with the launch of Urban List Pets.

Since the pandemic, there has been an increase of pet-owners across Australia, where three in four Urban List audiences are now pet owners, over-indexing the Australian population by almost 20 percent. Pet Circle is Australia’s largest online pet supplies store, and was quick to connect with the launch opportunity.

The partnership consists of scaling content by addressing the needs of two thirds of pet owners who regularly shop for their pets online as well as creating hyperlocal content for them, with 70 percent of their audience eager to source more things to do with their four-legged friends.

Urban List chief commercial officer Jacqui La’Brooy says the collaboration demonstrates Urban List’s commitment to the community.”

“As the number one destination for Australia’s culture seekers, we have a duty to anticipate our audience’s ever evolving needs, deepening our connection to their lives and always prepped to support the new wave of booking and buying decisions they have to make.”

Pet boom in Australia

Pet Circle’s director of brand and communications Ella Lymbereas sees this partnership as an important step in helping two thirds of Aussie households with pets understand how to best care for them and discover with confidence what they need.

“As a result of the pandemic pet boom and growing pet humanisation trend, Aussie pet parents are hungry for educational and entertainment content to help them connect and care for their furry loved ones. Urban List Pets will address this need with a fresh approach to content marketing,” says Lymbereas.

“At Pet Circle, we are passionate about helping pet parents, pet better and our partnership with Urban List Pets is a natural extension of this vision. The hyper-local, search-optimised editorial and social content we’re creating through Urban List Pets will provide a unique resource which taps into the heart and minds of pet-owning culture seekers.

Urban List is well known for their ability to pair brands with audiences actively in market, and I am looking forward to seeing these connection and conversion opportunities come to the fore through our launch partnership.”