TikTok launches a mental health hub

Leading up to World Suicide Prevention Day and World Mental Health Day, TikTok has launched a campaign helping to bring awareness to the importance of mental health.

The mental health hub allows users to search themed hashtags, hear from advocates in the community and gain access to organisations that provide essential resources.

TikTok outlines that hashtags are an easy way for people to find common interests and experiences.

The hashtags will be available for people to share their story and connect with others which include #MentalHealth, #SelfCare, #StressRelief, #HealingJourney and #HealthyHabits.

TikTok has partnered with its creators on making helpful content to support those who may be struggling and encouraging them to feel less lonely. The app has outlined that the content is aimed to break down stigmas associated with talking about mental well-being challenges.

TikTok content creator, Jazz Thornton shares her stories about her mental health journey and provides information on how she prioritises her mental health. The creator has over 1.9 million followers and uses the platform to talk about her mental wellbeing by hoping to create change though her organisation Voices of Hope.

TikTok has also partnered with ReachOut by organising mental well-being workshops. Its aim is to empower creators by helping them build a better understanding and confidence when creating sensitive content that may be triggering to their mental health.

Last year, TikTok developed well-being guides accessible to users that outline tips on how people can think more thoughtfully about what they share online. Their aim is simple, and that’s to maintain a supportive environment for people who choose to share their experience about their mental wellbeing.

Why did TikTok launch a mental wellbeing hub?

TikTok conducted a global survey to find out more about sharing mental health journeys online. It partnered with market research firm YouGov enabling it to access responses from more than 16,000 users in 13 markets.

The research was to explore cross-generational and global consumer attitudes on mental well-being and to improve their understanding of people’s comfort levels talking about their issues with their friends, family and peers and what can help them to increase those comfort levels.

The data outlined that 75 percent of the respondents felt comfortable talking about their mental well-being.

Also, one in four Australians feel that mental well-being is even more important than physical well-being.