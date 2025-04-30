Five signs you’re heading towards a breakdown

Just like that, the Easter and Anzac Day long weekends are behind us. For those who cleverly booked leave in between, luxuriating in 10 days of bliss with nothing to do except eat Easter eggs, indulge in hot cross buns and do whatever they pleased other than work, this week marks their return to the office. If you’re staring at your inbox, paralysed with dread by the number of unread emails, this article is for you.

Here, mental health and performance specialist Gary Fahey shines a spotlight on burnout, sharing what to look out for and how to take action to recover.

Mental breakdowns don’t strike out of nowhere, they brew beneath the surface, hidden behind high-functioning routines, busy schedules and the pressure to keep it all together. According to Gary Fahey, one of Australia’s leading crisis intervention specialists and performance experts, many people are closer to breaking down than they realise.

“Burnout, breakdown and emotional crisis don’t always look like falling apart,” Fahey says. “Sometimes, it looks like success on the outside, but complete disconnection on the inside.”

If anyone knows what it’s like to experience external success while battling with internal despair, it’s Fahey. Prior to gaining a masters in brain and mind sciences specialising in peak performance and leadership, an MBA specialising in organisational strategy and culture, and now part way through his PhD, Fahey spent 18 years with the Australian Federal Police, leading the Australian Prime Minister’s Personal Protection Team, directing the strategic and operational responsibilities of the Office of Commissioner as the AFP’s executive officer, and managing international operations – all while silently battling a deep, dark and destructive battle with mental health. Luckily for Fahey, he realised something had to change before it was too late. In fact, his personal experience became the catalyst for change and his drive to share his experience and learnings with others.



This lived experience, together with his research and academic skills and no-nonsense approach, has led Fahey to become a go-to high-performance coach for former Wallabies, high-profile business people, and the likes of you and me.

In recent years, Fahey has seen a notable rise in the number of business people, executives and sporting personalities experiencing serious mental health issues and breakdowns due to the increasing challenges and scrutiny they are having to face.

“Mental health issues are not always apparent even to the person experiencing them, which is why it is so important to understand the signs,” Fahey said. Regardless of your profession or public profile, the pressure to excel in work and life can be unrelenting



So, what are the signs to be aware of and watch out for? How do you know if you’re suffering from a mild case of post-holiday blues, or maybe there’s more going on and you’re heading toward a breakdown?

Five warning signs of burnout



You’re ‘always on’ but emotionally disconnected

You’re productive, ticking off tasks and keeping up appearances, but everything feels empty. You go through the motions without truly feeling anything. Even moments that should bring happiness or purpose feel numb. The emotional connection to life, people and your own goals feels like it’s slipped away



You can’t switch off, even when you try

Your body may be still, but your mind never stops. Sleep is hard to come by, and when you do, you wake up tired. You’re constantly overthinking, worrying or planning even during time off. You may feel agitated, restless or anxious for no clear reason. Rest doesn’t feel restful because you can’t mentally unplug



You’re reacting instead of responding

You feel like you’re always in survival mode. The smallest things trigger irritability, anger or anxiety. You lash out or shut down easily and it’s harder to manage your emotions. You might be apologising for outbursts or avoiding situations altogether to prevent yourself from losing control.

You’re experiencing brain fog and forgetfulness

You struggle to focus, forget names or appointments or reread the same email multiple times. Simple tasks feel mentally draining and you’re making mistakes you wouldn’t normally make. It’s as if your brain is slowing down under the pressure and no matter how hard you try, you can’t seem to catch up



You’re withdrawing or putting on a mask

You cancel plans, stop replying to messages or isolate yourself, even from people you love. You’re showing up physically but not emotionally. You may be pretending everything is fine, but behind closed doors, you feel overwhelmed, exhausted or invisible.

What to do if you’re feeling this way?



The key, according to Fahey, is to stop waiting for the breakdown and start responding to the warning signs early.

“You’re not weak, broken or failing, you’re human,” Fahey says. “These signs are your body and brain’s smoke alarm. You don’t have to wait until the fire burns everything down to get support.



Fahey’s top five recovery actions

Speak up – Talk to someone you trust. Connection is a lifeline.

Prioritise rest – Sleep and downtime aren’t luxuries; they’re necessities.

Set boundaries – It’s okay to say no. Reclaim your space.

Get professional help – A coach, psychologist or crisis specialist can provide real tools.

Start small – Daily habits like walking, journaling or limiting screen time can help rewire your stress response.

It’s also important to remember that “recognising the signs isn’t failure, it’s a form of strength”, Fahey says. “Your breakdown can become your breakthrough if you listen, act and allow yourself to heal.”

No matter the relative or perceived importance of your role or job title, mental health challenges don’t discriminate. The key is to acknowledge that you’re not ok, that it’s ok to not be ok, and that there is hope – even if it doesn’t feel like it right now



About Gary Fahey

Gary Fahey is a former high-ranking officer with the Australian Federal Police, now one of the country’s most in-demand crisis intervention specialists and workplace performance experts. After experiencing his own highly publicised breakdown, he founded a highly respected consultancy to help individuals and organisations navigate stress, high performance and develop personal resilience, teaching them to take back control of their lives.

If anything in this article has triggered troublesome or concerning thoughts, please contact your GP, psychologist, or Beyond Blue for 24/7 support.