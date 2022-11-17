Nimble’s jaw-dropping campaign brings comic relief to cost of living

Nimble has partnered with Cyclone Creative for a light-hearted campaign about tough financial times.

The Australian digital lender launched a TV campaign featuring the character William ‘Bill’ Shock. Having just moved out of home and into the rental crisis, with a skyrocketing cost of living, Bill is not having the good time he imagined. The recurring financial shocks of the last few years have left his jaw permanently dropped.

He is appropriately played with star power by meme sensation Josh ‘Magikarp Guy’ Saunders, who originally went viral after he was spotted in the audience of Australia’s Got Talent looking like Munch’s painting of ‘The Scream’.

“While he’s a farcical character, he expresses a very real emotion that everyday Australians are feeling: panic accompanied by a strange numbness at the escalating cost of living,” say the campaign’s creators.

Love or hate Nimble’s quirky, adorkable campaigns, the Bill Shock TVC stands out for addressing a problem while making it palatable.