Type to search

MagPlus Ad Space

320x100

Get It Now

Influencer Talk: How much do they really get paid?

Featured News Social & Digital

Influencer Talk: How much do they really get paid?

Benay Ozdemir November 18, 2022
Share

From the early days of advertising, businesses have worked with celebrities in hopes to reach a wider audience – creating the basis of influencing.

But, since the rise of the digital age, influencers have sparked from all over the world becoming a new type of brand ambassador. Undoubtedly, the 2016 ‘beauty YouTube’ era saw an uprising in influencer marketing – bringing in millions of dollars profit to big beauty brands. 

The glamorous side of being an influencer showcases receiving products for free – in which they share their honest or biassed view on the product to their followers. But a survey that researched social trends by a social media management platform, Hootsuite, found that social marketers are experiencing a defining moment in history. The power of promoting brands are in the hands of influencers – professionally known as content creators or social media influencers.

The not so glamorous side of influencing 

But creators aren’t receiving as much money as you think. The survey found that most organisations do not go through agencies to find influencers. It indicated that, “28 percent of brands that work with creators do so through agencies or third-party platforms.” This means that for small businesses, they are less overhead and more in control of who they choose to hire as a content creator allowing them to negotiate. 

On average, influencers get paid less than US$100 for each post. The survey results outlined that without paying the creators fairly, “marketers jeopardise their future of the creator economy.” However, it also outlined that for small businesses, creators are cost effective as they are able to research the market for creators within their budgets. 

Shockingly, most influencers accept products or freebies as a means of getting paid for their content. 

Director of integration strategy of Energy BBDO, Leah Gritton explains the reasons why small businesses are reluctant in incorporating influencer marketing. “ With the recession, with COVID, and just being more financially pinched… marketing dollars always get cut. When we’re strapped for resources, creators become a very appealing tool for marketers.” But the survey highlights that small business owners should lean on the creators that might be abandoned by large businesses due to cuts.  Head of influencer marketing at Student Beans, Ruby Soave says “Our main challenge is just the volatility of pricing. There’s such a lack of standardisation of how much work should cost that negotiating good prices gets murky.”

Tags:
Benay Ozdemir

Benay is an in-house writer for Niche Media.

    • 1
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Free secret Santa with Cadbury
Benay Ozdemir November 17, 2022
New study shows Australians will watch ads if the content is free
Benay Ozdemir November 15, 2022
Magda Szubanski’s new show renews push to ban junk food advertising to kids
Sophie Berrill November 3, 2022

Leave a Comment

Related Stories

Free secret Santa with Cadbury
New study shows Australians will watch ads if the content is free
Magda Szubanski’s new show renews push to ban junk food advertising to kids

Our mission is simple: help marketers excel.

Follow us:

Tags

#buyblak advertisement advertising australia billboards campaign Case Study Christmas Cost of living digital Event exhibition Feature gen z influencer Infographic instagram Interview investment mar mental health meta News old el paso Opinion parliament Period underwear pet Research smirnoff Sponsored sponsorship sport summer taco talisker tiktok Trading Blak uluru urban list Video vodka voice wellbeing whiskey
© 2022 Niche Media   About Us | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions