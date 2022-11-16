Abbie Chatfield’s empire knows no bounds and she releases beer

She’s conquered TV and then she conquered the airwaves, and now reality star turned influencer turned entrepreneur, Abbie Chatfield, is conquering booze.

In her latest business venture, Abbie Chatfield has announced a new competitor to the growing beer market. On 16 November, Chatfield took to her Instagram account to spruik her own beer brand, Spill Easy Going Lager. The beer has been made in conjunction with the Australian Asahi Beverages’ team and is based on a single vision: “If you don’t like beer, you’re drinking the wrong one.”

Abbie Chatfield and her rising profile

Chatfield’s latest announcement is the most recent in a string of the influencer adding more strings to her own bow. From launching a size inclusive fashion label this year known as Verbose to collaborating with sex toy company Vush in the early stages of the pandemic and releasing a vibrator. The star is showing no signs of expanding her empire.

But Chatfield’s star prowess is not limited to collaborations or physical purchases. Her podcast It’s A Lot is one of Australia’s top rated, with sell out shows around the country. Chatfield’s on air skills went on to land her a drive time radio slot. It was from here that she landed two TV gigs, the first hosting Love Island’s after party and then as a panel judge on reality competition The Masked Singer.

The influencer continues to grow her brand into a self-branded empire.

This latest project is breaking through to another market. A market of beer drinkers, or soon to be beer drinkers. Chatfield understands her direct influence and almost cult-like following, and is making the most of it, from fashion to to sex toys to beer and at one stage even teasing a book.

But it leaves the rest of us with the question: is there anything that Chatfield can’t do?