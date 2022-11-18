Is this the downfall of Twitter?

Another day, another Twitter drama – as hundreds of Twitter’s remaining employees have resigned.

After Elon Musk’s ‘extremely hardcore’ rest of the company, according to employee tweets, “Twitter will not last through the weekend” as access to all company buildings have been blocked.

Amid the deadline of 5PM ET on 17 November, all employees were instructed to respond ‘yes’ on a Google Form if they wanted to stay for the new Twitter 2.0. After the deadline hit, hundreds of employees started posting farewell messages on the company’s Slack channel. Some of the messages included: “I’m not pressing the button,” and “my watch ends with Twitter 1.0. I do not wish to be part of Twitter 2.0.”

It has been reported that the company had roughly 2,900 remaining employees before the ultimatum on Thursday. This is following after Musk laid off half of the 7,500 person workforce after he took over the company. As the pressure grew, Musk became paranoid that the employees would sabotage the company. A decision was made swiftly, with an unsigned email sent to employees saying that badge access to its offices was suspended “effective immediately” until Monday.

Tweets have been circulating around the concern of the company and whether the platform would stay active. One tweet outlined that the android team quit distressing the end to Twitter.

I don’t think Twitter will last through the weekend. Twitter is restricting employee access to all its buildings through the weekend with no reason given. The entire android team resigned. The world cup,the largest sporting event in the world, starts this weekend. — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) November 18, 2022



Growing concerns about the platform have gone viral on Twitter as restricted employee access could cause problems without engineers on site.

NEW: Twitter just alerted employees that effective immediately, all office buildings are temporarily closed and badge access is suspended. No details given as to why. — Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) November 17, 2022

What I’m hearing from Twitter employees; It looks like roughly 75% of the remaining 3,700ish Twitter employees have not opted to stay after the “hardcore” email. Even though the deadline has passed, everyone still has access to their systems. — Kylie Robison (@kyliebytes) November 17, 2022

Twitter’s Slack currently has hundreds of employees giving the 🫡 emoji, meaning they decided to not stay for Musk’s “Twitter 2.0” cultural reset. The company had just under 3,000 employees remaining before the deadline to say “yes” or not hit 20 min ago. — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) November 17, 2022

Employees departing will have access to receive at least three months of pay, but reportedly haven’t had the opportunity to review their separation agreements yet. However, in a Musk traditional way, employees that stay will be compensated with stock, following the privatisation of the company, “exceptional” performers will receive stock options.