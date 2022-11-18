Type to search

MagPlus Ad Space

320x100

Get It Now

Is this the downfall of Twitter?

Featured News Social & Digital

Is this the downfall of Twitter?

Benay Ozdemir November 18, 2022
Share

Another day, another Twitter drama – as hundreds of Twitter’s remaining employees have resigned.

After Elon Musk’s ‘extremely hardcore’ rest of the company, according to employee tweets, “Twitter will not last through the weekend” as access to all company buildings have been blocked.

Amid the deadline of 5PM ET on 17 November, all employees were instructed to respond ‘yes’ on a Google Form if they wanted to stay for the new Twitter 2.0. After the deadline hit, hundreds of employees started posting farewell messages on the company’s Slack channel. Some of the messages included: “I’m not pressing the button,” and “my watch ends with Twitter 1.0. I do not wish to be part of Twitter 2.0.”

It has been reported that the company had roughly 2,900 remaining employees before the ultimatum on Thursday. This is following after Musk laid off half of the 7,500 person workforce after he took over the company. As the pressure grew, Musk became paranoid that the employees would sabotage the company. A decision was made swiftly, with an unsigned email sent to employees saying that badge access to its offices was suspended “effective immediately” until Monday.

Tweets have been circulating around the concern of the company and whether the platform would stay active. One tweet outlined that the android team quit distressing the end to Twitter.


Growing concerns about the platform have gone viral on Twitter as restricted employee access could cause problems without engineers on site.

Employees departing will have access to receive at least three months of pay, but reportedly haven’t had the opportunity to review their separation agreements yet. However, in a Musk traditional way, employees that stay will be compensated with stock, following the privatisation of the company, “exceptional” performers will receive stock options. 

 

Tags:
Benay Ozdemir

Benay is an in-house writer for Niche Media.

    • 1
Previous Article
Next Article

Leave a Comment

Our mission is simple: help marketers excel.

Follow us:

Tags

#buyblak advertisement advertising australia billboards campaign Case Study Christmas Cost of living digital Event exhibition Feature gen z influencer Infographic instagram Interview investment mar mental health meta News old el paso Opinion parliament Period underwear pet Research smirnoff Sponsored sponsorship sport summer taco talisker tiktok Trading Blak uluru urban list Video vodka voice wellbeing whiskey
© 2022 Niche Media   About Us | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions