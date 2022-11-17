Free secret Santa with Cadbury

British chocolate brand Cadbury is back bringing joy to the streets with its latest campaign: Secret Santa!

The campaign has posters scattered around the UK in local postal services, popping up in bus stops, shopping centres and around the town. It is quick and easy – users will scan the QR code on the poster to open the postal service website. The users are then directed to a webpage where they can anonymously send a chocolate bar to someone.

The campaign is running for six weeks and aims to inspire people to send a free chocolate bar in secret to someone special.

The promotion is handing out 120,000 chocolate bars utilising a 30 second TV campaign alongside digital, static and fly posters across the U.K.

Cadbury’s senior brand manager Emma Paxton highlighted her excitement about the campaign, saying, “The rumours are true! Our much-loved Secret Santa ritual is back, and this year, it’s bigger than ever before. At Cadbury, we’re all about encouraging generosity – we believe there’s a glass and a half in everyone – so this year we wanted to make Secret Santa more accessible than ever and to spread that generosity across the nation.”

“That’s why from today, you’ll see our postal service popping up on posters across the country, giving 120,000 people the opportunity to send chocolate secretly to a loved one this season. We hope that our campaign encourages the nation to get into the Christmas spirit and become a Secret Santa, helped of course by our wonderful postie Jeff.”

Seventy-five-thousand bars of chocolate will also be donated to more than 200 food banks within the Trussell Trust network across the U.K.

VCCP London’s creative director Angus Vine expressed his passion for the project. “Cadbury Secret Santa is a real Christmassy magical labour of love, so we’re all buzzing that people can now access it from anywhere in the country,” he says.

“Walking to the shops, standing at a bus stop, wherever you see one of our posters you can get inside the postal service and send someone some secret free chocolate.”