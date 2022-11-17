A McChair? Mcdonald’s releases an “ultimate gaming chair”

A new addition has been added to the McDonalds menu – a gaming chair that is grease proof.

The chair features an integrated burger warmer feature, giving it its official name of the McCrispy Ultimate Gaming Chair.

As it’s designed for multi-tasking, the chair’s exterior is patterned with black and yellow features with standard fittings like pillows for the neck and lower-back support. The comical part of the chair is that it features two armrest extensions that can hold food from McDonald’s.

On one side of the ‘ultimate gaming chair’ is a designated slot for its iconic red chip packages, alongside two dips “for double the pleasure” – and they’ve even thought about a metal hook that holds reusable napkins.

The other side of the arm has a cup holder for a drink and a circular tin that is dubbed a “heat zone” – of course, to keep the burgers warm.

The chair has great functionality, both armrest extensions can be swapped so they can suit both left- and right-handed players. There are only four chairs in circulation, with two of them gifted to UK gamers Manny and Elz The Witch. The chair has been named after celebrating the launch of its permanent food staple, the McCrispy.

This is not the first time a company has launched interesting designs. Furniture giant, IKEA, previously launched an entire esports furniture collection which contained four desks with chairs at various price points to “democratise the gaming experience.”