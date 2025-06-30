Network 10 streamlines offerings with more focused identity

The Paramount Global-owned Network 10 has announced that it is consolidating its free-to-air (10), streaming (10 Play) and programming handles under one unified 10 brand.

Under the streamlining and rebranding exercise, 10 Bold Drama becomes 10 Drama, 10 Peach Comedy becomes 10 Comedy, 10 News First becomes 10 News and 10 Play becomes 10.

Paramount Australia and New Zealand’s senior vice president of content and programming Daniel Monaghan said the network was “entering a new era” that reflected the changing viewing habits of its audiences.

“With streaming now a significant and growing component of total TV, unifying the 10 brand across all platforms ensures easier access to our premium content,” Monaghan said.

The latest move is accompanied by a refreshed visual identity for Network 10. The new logo suite will be rolled out across all platforms, including linear broadcast, digital streaming, marketing, communications and social media.

Network 10’s offerings include international content from Paramount’s portfolio, including MTV Studios, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, CBS, Showtime and Paramount+.

Viewers can access live, free, ad-supported TV (FAST) channels powered by PlutoTV. 10 will also welcome a new British drama channel from All3Media Demand Drama, which will include TV series adaptations from novels by Lynda La Plante.

Network 10’s growth roadmap

The network recently announced that its current affairs and insights program 10 News+ will be available to view and listen ad-free on Spotify, alongside live broadcast and streaming on 10, in a move it called a “world-first” for commercial free-to-air television news.

For the first time since 2012, 10 will also now take on Nine and Seven in the 6pm news slot with 10 News+.

At the end of last year, Paramount claimed it was an entertainment hub for a younger audience. “With an average viewer age up to six years younger than its competitors, 10 remains Australia’s youngest network in 2024,” it said in a statement.

Reportedly, 16.3 million Australians watched coverage across Network 10 and Paramount+ in 2024, while 10 Play achieved a record year, up 32 percent year-on-year.

